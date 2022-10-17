ASAP and Unilever Sign National Ice Cream Delivery and Sales Agreement

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), announced today a new national partnership with Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of ice cream products, including Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Good Humor, Magnum ice cream and more.

The agreement calls for ASAP.com to deliver frozen treats to its consumers. Unilever will coordinate with ASAP’s existing restaurant partners to help add ice cream to their menus. The partnership provides new options for customers, as well as a new revenue stream for restaurants.

ASAP will also deliver from The Ice Cream Shop, Unilever’s virtual storefront, featuring fan-favorite products from beloved ice cream brands Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Magnum ice cream and Talenti. Customers can order from The Ice Cream Shop at more than 2,000 locations across the country, including the New York Tri-State Area, where ASAP just debuted.

“Adding the top ice cream brands to the ASAP platform will be a tasty treat for our loyal customers,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ASAP, Inc. “And going into partnership with Unilever is another high-profile implementation of our new business model to ‘deliver anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business.”

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with ASAP as Unilever continues to expand the many ways customers across the country can enjoy our frozen treats,” said Russel Lilly, General Manager, North American Ice Cream. “It’s not only exciting to further grow The Ice Cream Shop’s customer base with ASAP, but we are also honored to build out restaurant partners’ menus with our variety of offerings to bring something sweet to every customer.”

About ASAP

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP.com platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP.com operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world’s first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it’s at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

- improving the health of the planet;

- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

- contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we’re proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P’s Dow Jones Sustainability Index, ‘Triple A’ status in CDP’s Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca