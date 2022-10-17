Zenni Champions National Teen Driver Safety Week

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and Zenni, the online eyewear retail leader, has partnered with The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program because safety and sight go hand in hand when it comes to driving.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16-22, and it provides the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits and emphasize proper vision, which can help reduce the risk of young drivers getting into accidents.

Over 23 percent of drivers have uncorrected vision problems, which impact the safety of other drivers, pedestrians and road users. Proper vision is an integral part of driver safety and key to identifying road hazards, reading street signs and seeing one’s dashboard. At night, good eyesight is even more critical given lower light, and more complex visual tasks are required.

“Vision problems can impact the safety of teen drivers, and so many eyesight issues can be easily corrected with prescription glasses or contact lenses,” said Premilla Banwait, OD, FAAO and Eye Health Program Consultant for Zenni. “Zenni has partnered with The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program to pioneer the first-of-its kind initiative that highlights the importance of safe driving and good vision for teens and their families. The program is available via mobile app and printed guidebook at DMVs across the U.S., to help millions of teenagers hit the road safely.”

It’s a parent’s responsibility to help teen drivers make smart choices to stay safe on the road. The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program is the trusted source designed to help teen drivers and their parents safely navigate the early years of driving. The program is supplemented by the popular RoadReady app, which offers parents and teens an easy, educational and convenient way to log the state required supervised driving time with the click of a button. RoadReady is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

“Parents play a critical role in teen driver safety and communicating important driving safety information,” said Emily Stein, President of Safe Roads Alliance, co-publisher of The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program. “New teen drivers are still gaining experience behind the wheel, which increases the chance of dangerous situations for the teen and other roadway users around them. This is why it’s important for parents to have these discussions with their teens. Start the conversation today and continue it every day.”

The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program gives parents and guardians a simple, easy-to-follow plan designed to encourage safe driving habits, providing information and lessons on driving basics, parental pointers, and licensing qualifications that are helpful to parents of new drivers. Zenni is proud to contribute to the printed and online curriculum, providing tips on eyewear care and safety for day and night driving. The printed guidebook will be available at participating DMVs.

Zenni and The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program encourage parents and teens to practice driving in a variety of weather conditions and unfamiliar settings to help teens develop the skills and judgment needed to be safer drivers.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 50 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Red Sox, Call of Duty League and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni partners with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Iris Apfel, Rashida Jones, Cynthia Rowley, Coco + Breezy and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit Zenni.com/Press.

About The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program

Developed by Safe Roads Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting safer driving through education for drivers of all ages, The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program is designed to improve teen driver safety by providing parents, guardians and coaches with a methodical approach to teaching the requisite driving skills. Safe Roads Alliance worked with DMV staff from around the country and key industry groups: National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA); Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA); Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA); highway safety researchers, academics, behavioral scientists and educators; and, of course, parents and teens to develop a universal, “best-practices” curriculum that guides parents through the supervised driving process. Custom curriculums are available for all 50 states. The program is produced by J.F. Griffin Publishing, and the multi-platform program is 100% sponsor supported; there is no cost to the states or to families. Every year, with the support of our fine sponsors, the program helps millions of families safely introduce their teenagers to the responsibilities of the road.