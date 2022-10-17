2CRSi, Clever Cloud, Kalray and Vates Join Forces for Sovereign and Innovative Data Center Equipment

STRASBOURG, France & NANTES, France & GRENOBLE, France & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2CRSi (Euronext Paris ISIN code : FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient servers, Clever Cloud, a European provider of automation and optimization solutions for websites and applications hosting, Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider of hardware and software technologies for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from Cloud to Edge and Vates, an open source software company specializing in secure and open source virtualization, are pleased to announce that the ReNESENS project, led by Vates, has been awarded by the French AMI Cloud: France 2030 Investment Plan - "Supporting the supply of solutions for the industry of the future"1. The aim of ReNESENS is to develop solutions for Cloud and Edge data center infrastructure around a new class of processors called DPU (Data Processing Unit) and innovative virtualization and software-defined technologies.

The speed, complexity and quantity of data handled by data centers is exploding historically on the Cloud and more recently at the Edge. New classes of equipment are needed based on new hardware and software foundations to provide more efficient, power-optimized, and more open data center infrastructures.

The ReNESENS project is bringing together some of the most advanced French companies with unique expertise in the new class of DPU data processors, virtualization software, highly efficient servers and innovative data center architecture; Vates, Clever Cloud, Kalray and 2CRSi. The project intends to develop an innovative and attractive sovereign proposition, for both end users and the ecosystem of data center players.

Olivier Lambert, President and Founder of Vates, said: “Data centers are more crucial now than ever before, meaning the need for innovative and very efficient systems management and portability. In this regard, virtualization plays a key role; ReNESENS is a project of strategic importance to develop the next generation of data centers, both at the core and at the Edge. In this project, Vates will work closely with its partners to integrate XCP-ng into Kalray’s DPU architecture and ensure its stack works well with Clever Cloud’s network tools. It will also deliver tightly optimized appliances that combine the best of Kalray, Clever Cloud technologies and 2CSRi’s high-end and Edge computing hardware solutions.”

Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSi, said: “Innovation is the driving force of 2CRSi. Our contribution to the ReNESENS project is strategic for the group. Working on technology sovereignty is key to success in a disoriented post-COVID world. This project, entirely developed in France with our partners Kalray, Clever Cloud and Vates, will change the course of how we manage and power infrastructure. This solution is designed to solve two major issues of our industry; cloud security and energy savings in the data center environment.”

Éric Baissus, CEO of Kalray, said: “DPU processors are a game changer for data center infrastructures. They offer a unique opportunity to build more flexible, scalable, energy-efficient solutions. As the European DPU leader, we are delighted to work closely with 2CRSi, Clever Cloud and Vates as part of the ReNESENS project to build the next generation of data center infrastructures.”

Quentin Adam, CEO of Clever Cloud, said: “We are pleased to participate in the ReNESENS project, which will lead to the emergence of an innovative network traffic management solution, in both hardware and software, that will improve the technical and energy efficiency of our infrastructures while reducing costs. Clever Cloud will bring all its expertise to this initiative and to its partners 2CRSi, Kalray and Vates. Working together, French technology players will create tomorrow's Cloud tools.”

The ReNESENS project is structured around 4 main areas:

DPU and Virtualization: Usage of DPU to improve performance and power efficiency of virtualization and logical isolation.

Orchestration: Orchestration with the development of an isolation system for the container execution environment.

Software-defined networking and storage: The use of DPUs to achieve maximum network performance via open source, secure and high-performance software routing (Reverse Proxy) as well as storage protocols and services.

Hardware integration: The use of DPUs within a new generation of data center equipment.

Lasting 3 years, ReNESENS is a multi-million Euro project, with the predicted outcome of a complete range of highly innovative solutions combining hardware and software, enabling customers to use independent, secure and highly sophisticated appliances for their data centers.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environmentally friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of €183.6 million. The Group today has approximately 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit www.2crsi.com

About Clever Cloud

Founded in 2010, Clever Cloud is a company based in Nantes, France, and specializes in IT automation. It creates and provides the software building blocks necessary for the flexible deployment of applications on self-service PaaS architectures. Its clients include major names such as Airbus, AXA, Caisse d’Épargne, Cegid, Docaposte, MAIF, McDonald’s, Solocal, SNCF, TBWA… www.clever-cloud.com

About Kalray

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - ALKAL) is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offerings include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards, as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management solutions. Implemented individually or in combination, Kalray's high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

About Vates

Since 2012, Vates has been developing open-source solutions dedicated to enterprise-grade server virtualization, ensuring the ability to deliver high performance in both data centers and small infrastructure. As a major player in systems management and delivery, we have been working on our innovative and secure open-source hypervisor based on Xen: XCP-ng, as well as the management, backup and orchestration platform dedicated to XCP-ng and Citrix Hypervisor: Xen Orchestra.

https://vates.fr

1Plan d’investissement France 2030 - « Soutien à l’offre de solutions pour l’industrie du futur ».