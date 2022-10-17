Everbridge Partners with COP27 World Climate Summit to Present on the Importance of Investing in Resilience in the Face of Growing Climate Risk

COLCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced its partnership with the COP27 World Climate Summit – The Investment COP to present on the collaboration between index-based insurance and Public Safety solutions as important climate adaptation measures. Everbridge is a leader in demonstrating the first-of-its-kind benefits of leveraging public safety technology with insurance offerings to provide a holistic approach for governments and businesses to address climate risk and resilience.

“We are honored to partner once again with the World Climate Summit at such a pivotal moment of ongoing climate challenges,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “Everbridge is committed to acting now in driving the innovation and collaboration – with our customers, partners, and stakeholders – needed to pursue global climate goals within our industry and beyond.”

Everbridge will be part of the Investors’ Conference panel “Mobilising Finance for Adaptation – Harnessing Untapped Potential” taking place at the Summit on November 13, 2022, at 11:30 (GMT) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Everbridge Senior Vice President for Business Development, Dominic Jones, will take part in the panel – moderated by Climate Policy Initiative Global Managing Director Barbara Buchner – addressing investment-driven solutions to climate change.

“While Everbridge’s technology helps organizations prepare for and manage critical events, a major catastrophe requires capital to fund a comprehensive emergency response,” said Jones. “Index-based insurance can mobilize that capital quickly and reliably. Bringing together these two critical components of resilience – public safety technology and insurance-based capital – can help prevent the loss of lives and infrastructure by facilitating a faster, more organized response and shortening the period of time between a major event occurring and people receiving needed services – thus expediting the recovery.”

Jones will discuss global examples of the critical advantages of software for minimizing loss and damage and how technology can contribute to the adaptation to changing climate trends, including automating the detection of and response to climate-induced risk; collecting and communicating risk data; contributing data to climate models; and generating sustainability reports. By monitoring a large set of risk parameters, companies can better anticipate business interruption due to climate change, allowing them to take timely action with early liquidity financed by insurance.

Investing in disaster resilience also leads to major savings in the costs of recovery. Cost-benefit analyses of three case studies undertaken by Deloitte Access Economics for the Australian Business Roundtable for Disaster Resilience suggested that every dollar invested in resilience-building now will save between $3 and $8 for the future.

Everbridge’s technology supports the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 13 and 17 by bridging the last mile of the Hydromet chain for public safety organizations, and supporting international organizations’ efforts to ensure that ‘by 2025 all countries have the capability for effective, authoritative emergency alerting’ as stated in Everbridge’s endorsement of the IFRC, ITU and WMO’s Call to Action on Emergency Alerting.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,300 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.