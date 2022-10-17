Introducing the Amanza Smith for EDEN + ELIE “Spirit of Place” Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reality television star and luxury interior design expert Amanza Smith announces the launch of her exclusive jewelry collection in collaboration with EDEN + ELIE, the globally renowned socially conscious jewelry brand from Singapore.

The Amanza Smith for EDEN + ELIE “Spirit of Place” collection is the first jewelry partnership for the star of Selling Sunset (Netflix), the award-winning television series which chronicles the personal and professional lives of high-end real estate brokers in Los Angeles.

“I am so excited about this collaboration with Eden +Elie. I love jewelry and it has always been my dream to create a collection inspired by all the places that inspire me, the city for all its energy and vibrancy and the ocean for its calming restorative effect. I have been a fan of this brand for some time and am so proud of the timeless collection we have created together. My hope is that everyone will find a special piece they can treasure for a lifetime,” states Amanza Smith.

The concept behind the collection, “Spirit of Place” references the architectural idea of genius loci or the essence of a place which connects deeply with our souls and who we really are as humans. Inspired by the places Amanza feels most connected to, the collection focuses on two archetypal places - Ocean, with its fierce turbulence, restorative and cleansing power, and City, with its vibrant, magnetic energy. Each piece in this collection has been carefully crafted to capture the spirit of these places and designed to be worn as our companions for everyday life.

The Amanza Smith for EDEN + ELIE “Spirit of Place” collection features a wide array of exquisitely, handcrafted, timeless pieces including earrings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces, and the brand’s signature charms. These beautifully designed, colorful, modern pieces evoke a sense of glamour, adventure and escape.

Created using the finest premium glass beads from the oldest bead manufacturer in Japan, each piece is then handwoven using needle and polymer thread and accented with gold elements for a contemporary appeal.

“We are thrilled to offer this collection in collaboration with Amanza, who has inspired us with her authenticity and creativity. Spirit of Place is meant to be a jewelry collection that speaks to women all over the world about the special places that we hold dear in our hearts. No matter where life has us situated, each of us has a special memory of that favorite place that we go to when we want to draw comfort, strength and joy,” states Stephanie Choo, designer, EDEN + ELIE.

She continues, “As an architect, its especially meaningful to me to be able to evoke that connection to place and memory in a piece of jewelry that is woven by hand and worn on the body. It was also an absolute joy working with Amanza, with her deep appreciation and knowledge of space and design.”

Eden + Elie is known across the globe for its beautiful, design-forward, intricately beaded, handwoven jewelry produced by a neurodiverse team of local artisans, including some on the autism spectrum. Since the brand was created in 2015, designer Stephanie Choo and her partner Leon Toh have strived for new and innovative ways to not only create jewelry but also deeper ways to use design to make a positive impact.

“We are excited to bring our story of impact and design to the US with the Spirit of Place collection. This is a tremendous opportunity to share our brand with the growing segment of socially conscious consumers who are looking for a brand that incorporates impact and purpose,” states co-founder, Leon Toh.

The Amanza Smith for Eden + Elie “Spirit of Place” collection will be available online at Eden + Elie, Wolf & Badger in Los Angeles and an exclusive retail pop-up at Showfields New York City from October 18th through January 22, 2023.

About EDEN + ELIE

EDEN + ELIE is a jewelry brand focused on using traditional bead-weaving techniques to create functional pieces with a modern aesthetic — one that is uniquely differentiated, each piece woven by hand so that no two are exactly alike. Our jewelry is produced by our team of neurodiverse artisans, who are adults with autism whom we have trained and developed for the role. We are also invested in using premium materials and components that are made to last. At EDEN + ELIE, we design pieces that are beautiful, purpose-filled, and responsibly made.