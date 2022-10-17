LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.

LidarSwiss is a Switzerland-based provider of high-performance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based lidar solutions. Utilizing Cepton’s industry-leading Sora lidar sensor, its Nano P60 system provides high-fidelity mapping and real-time processing on the fly to serve engineers, forestry managers and urban planners across the globe. To date, Nano P60 has been used to map and analyze powerlines, areas for site development, flood plains and highways in over twenty cities in Asia, Europe and Australia.

Nano P60 integrates Cepton’s Sora sensor with a high-precision IMU/GNSS unit and high-resolution camera system. Its intelligent controller with LidarSwiss proprietary software automatically combines all raw data to generate high-density, high-precision RGB attributed 3D laser point clouds during flight. With a total weight of 2.1kg, this compact system can be mounted on small drones to produce mapping products such as digital orthophotos, digital elevation models and 3D models, or to interface with a third-party software to enable easy, seamless solutions for all kinds of industry applications, such as digital twins, smart cities and BIM.

“The prominent features of the Nano P60 are its high stability, point density and intelligence,” said Robert Kletzli, Founder and CTO of LidarSwiss. “This lidar-enabled system addresses the critical gap of 3D accuracy with traditional camera and stereo imaging technologies. Now, instead of needing two images to see a single point and detect its elevation, Nano P60 utilizes lidar’s intrinsic 3D imaging capabilities to achieve maximized efficiency, making real-time processing and analytics possible. Cepton’s Sora lidar is among the most compact, lightweight lidar sensors that we have tested and offers an unparalleled combination of high resolution, longer range in the same category and cost efficiency. Its unique lidar architecture allows seamless integration, making Nano P60 a true plug-and-play system with solid-state reliability.”

Klaus Wagner, Director of Product Management and Marketing at Cepton, says: “We are proud to be supporting LidarSwiss and its customers with our lidar technology to unlock applications such as 3D modeling for BIM, historical site mapping, terrain modeling for heavy vegetation areas, volumetric calculations for mining, power line inspection and forestry mapping. Our Sora lidar is a one-of-a-kind line scanner that combines high frame rate and long range. Powered by Cepton’s proprietary lidar technologies, it is compact, lightweight and rotation-free, making it ideal for small UAV applications.”

LidarSwiss will be showcasing its Nano P60 model at INTERGEO, held in Essen, Germany from October 18th to 20th, 2022. Visit LidarSwiss at Booth C3.141 to learn more about its collaboration with Cepton and its comprehensive solution portfolio.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LidarSwiss

LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH provides leading edge technology LiDAR solutions and software. Its mission is to build robust and intelligent mobile LiDAR solutions, especially drone-based LiDAR solutions, to generate 3D spatial data with high accuracy in a simple and fast way. With its patented Real-time 3D Live solution, LidarSwiss aims to provide instantaneous, measurable, and geo-located 3D data for various industry applications.

Founded in 2017 and led by LiDAR experts in the industry with rich experience in mapping, surveying and enabling technologies, LidarSwiss strives to always stay at the forefront of the UAV LiDAR technology, to provide smart LiDAR solutions to serve its customers around the globe. Based in Buchs, Switzerland, LidarSwiss works together with its partners in China, USA, Canada, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and New Zealand to meet the fast-developing demands of UAV LiDAR solutions.

For more information, visit www.lidarswiss.com and follow LidarSwiss on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.