Bond Expands Credit Solutions on i2c's Global Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced an expanded partnership with Bond Financial Technologies, Inc., the leading embedded finance platform, that brings access to credit to millions of Americans through Bond's innovative Credit Builder Card and White Label Commercial Charge Card solutions, powered by i2c's platform.

According to Experian, nearly one-third of U.S. consumers have a subprime credit score and 49 million U.S. consumers are presently classified as either “credit invisible” or “unscorable.” Powered by i2c’s agile SaaS platform, Bond’s Credit Builder Card allows businesses to offer a secured credit building program for their customers in a matter of weeks, not months, with approved customers being able to use their card wherever accepted. With consistent on-time payments, users will be able to improve their credit scores, enabling them to secure better interest rates on critical credit products such as home mortgages, auto loans and personal loans.

i2c also processes payments for Bond’s White Label Commercial Charge Card solution, in which customers can leverage Bond’s no code platform to create personalized commercial credit products that help businesses of all sizes manage expenses, scale business, offer rewards, and tailor repayment schedules. These customers can then focus on growing their business while Bond manages their financial product solution.

“We are proud to partner with Bond as they work to reimagine credit in new and innovative ways for embedded finance platforms to better serve their clients and their end users,” said Ava Kelly, chief product officer of i2c Inc. “With our configurable and global platform, Bond gains the ability to self-service programs for their clients, to easily and rapidly launch a wide-range of use cases.”

“Bond is purpose-built to provide brands and banks the ability to compliantly launch and scale so that brands can provide exceptional customer experiences to their users,” said Roy Ng, CEO and co-founder of Bond. “With our credit products being backed by i2c’s processing platform, companies can build, launch, and scale credit programs with Bond quickly and seamlessly.”

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

About Bond

Bond enables any company to become a fintech. Through Bond's full-stack embedded finance platform, customers can offer personalized and compliant financial products to their end users, including high-value-add products such as consumer and commercial charge cards. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Blackrock, Goldman Sachs, SAP, SoFi, and Twilio, with deep roots in financial services, technology and enterprise software. Bond is a remote-first company, with office locations in San Francisco, New York City and Salt Lake City. Visit http://www.bond.tech to learn more.