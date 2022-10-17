Fujitsu Establishes Partnership with Abacus Lottery Everywhere

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abacus Solutions International Group (“Abacus”) is pleased to announce a new integration partnership with Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. providing its Lottery Everywhere service to Fujitsu U-SCAN self-service retail customers.

The Abacus Lottery Service (based on the Abacus Fusion Platform) brings retailers, lottery, and gaming vendors together, ensuring lottery can be played as seamlessly across all channels of a retailer's point of sale solution. It removes retailers' need to create cumbersome integrations to gaming providers on dedicated terminals, and it simplifies the entire deployment and engagement process. The Abacus Lottery App will become available as an addition to the Fujitsu U-SCAN suite of products, allowing retailers to offer lottery sales at any self-checkout, increasing basket size and revenue.

Self-service checkout is now a consumer expectation in most retail environments. With U-SCAN hardware and software, Fujitsu has played a leading role in the evolution and innovation of Self-Checkout for more than 20 years. As part of Fujitsu’s S3 Self-Service Simplified suite of retail hardware and software technology, U-SCAN is a modern and flexible software platform that operates on both Fujitsu and third-party Self-Checkout environments. U-SCAN’s functionality allows retailers to deliver improvements in performance, supportability, and operational efficiency to the self-service channel.

“The partnership with Fujitsu and their U-SCAN software allows us to offer retailers the Abacus managed lottery services in a simple and effective way, cutting significant effort and time for retailers and allowing them to realize increased sales and a broader, more integrated way of selling lottery to their customers,” said Simon Butler, Abacus CEO.

“Fujitsu Frontech North America continues to lead the digital transformation of retail technology by offering our customers simplified self-service options designed to be used in any store environment. Through our partnership with Abacus, we are excited to be able to offer our retail customers a quick and simple way to introduce lottery, everywhere. This powerful tool will provide retail customers with the self-service options they want, while helping retailers increase revenue,” said Shuhei Oyake, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America.

About Abacus

Abacus Solutions International is a software-based Technology Company specialising in solutions for the lottery industry. Its Fusion Platform™ is a versatile transaction gateway, enabling retailers and lotteries to connect easily and quickly to sell lottery products using the existing retailer hardware and infrastructures, eliminating the need for lotteries to invest in dedicated hardware and connectivity.

Abacus provides a Fully Managed Service and will work with all the existing suppliers. Abacus is based in both the United Kingdom and The Netherlands and is an associate member of both the World Lottery Association and NASPL. For more information visit www.lotteryeverywhere.com or contact Simon Butler at simon.butler@abacuslottery.com.

About Fujitsu Frontech North America

Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. (FFNA) provides market-focused IT solutions that enable customers to achieve their business objectives through integrated offerings for self-checkout and currency management solutions, RFID, and biometric authentication technology. FFNA delivers industry-specific solutions for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, education, financial services, and enterprise and communications sectors throughout North America. FFNA is headquartered with operations and product development at 27121 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610.