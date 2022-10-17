Telefónica Partners With Radisys to Add Flexibility and Programmability to Its Network With Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband

HILLSBORO, Ore. & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation and Telefónica S.A. today announced that Telefónica is disaggregating its broadband network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband portfolio to achieve greater network flexibility and programmability, to reduce the risk associated with supply chain shortages, and to make it easier to introduce new network solutions. Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband comes with hardware and software components, including white-box Combo-PON OLTs, the Connect Broadband Access Controller (CBAC), and the Radisys Management System (RMS) software. After extensive testing of Radisys’ cloud-native disaggregated broadband solution in the lab, Telefónica and Radisys have reached an agreement to deploy the technology in a live commercial network supporting residential and enterprise customers in 2023.

Addressing supply chain challenges head-on

Communications service providers (CSPs) are seeking to disaggregate their networks, de-coupling hardware and software components and selecting best-of-breed solutions from a multi-vendor ecosystem, rather than be tied to a proprietary supplier. The current global supply chain challenges make disaggregated network elements more important than ever. By choosing to disaggregate its network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband, Telefónica is able to mix and match components from multiple vendors and multiple supply chains which helps lower total cost of ownership while also mitigating supply chain risk associated with a proprietary solution.

Increasing flexibility and programmability

Telefónica is transitioning from legacy chassis-based OLT equipment to new solutions, where Radisys’ white-box OLTs with software-defined networking control to advance its telco cloud capabilities and achieve greater efficiency and automation. This increased programmability allows Telefónica to leverage automation and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in its network to accelerate service innovation and new service introduction. In addition, Radisys’ hardware and software components easily integrate with Telefónica’s OSS/BSS, resulting in increased operational simplicity. It also supports zero-touch provisioning and greater programmability with SDN control.

Moving towards convergence

Radisys’ open-standards-based Combo-PON OLTs support G-PON and XGS-PON within the same PON port of the OLT, allowing Telefónica to seamlessly migrate subscribers to XGS-PON when needed and to scale its network, delivering broadband and ultra-broadband connectivity. Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband portfolio also supports Telefónica’s move towards network convergence, allowing Telefónica to readily adopt new business models and offer new services on one network.

Tapping into a cloud-native solution

Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband is already cloud-native, giving Telefónica the ability to migrate network control and management functions to the cloud, reducing its total cost of ownership while achieving cost-efficient network growth. Radisys’ CBAC open software facilitates faster product innovation cycles, increased automation, and deeper network visibility. Its microservices architecture and cloud-native design allow Telefónica to enable on-demand scaling and deployment agility and simplify network operations with end-to-end orchestration for a seamless customer experience. The Radisys Management System moves central office functions to the cloud, and it integrates seamlessly with existing OSS/BSS. It provides Telefónica with a single Web GUI for service management, subscriber management, device management, performance metrics, and more.

“We’ve been working closely with Radisys over the last few years to prove out that a disaggregated broadband network can meet the performance requirements of millions of subscribers, and we are confident in the Radisys solution,” said Daniel Cortes Olmeda, senior manager for Fixed Access, Telefónica S.A. “Telefónica partners with Radisys for deploying a new disaggregated architecture that will enable us to accelerate time-to-market and innovation while minimizing risks associated with supply chain challenges, enlarging the vendor map and guaranteeing business continuity.”

“Telefónica is an early pioneer in disaggregating its broadband network, while our open and disaggregated Connect Open Broadband solution is carrier-grade and ready for commercial deployment in the wider market,” said Harris Razak, head of Radisys’ Broadband Access Business. “We are working with Telefónica to prove out the real-world benefits of a disaggregated network in both urban and rural environments. Our solution offers flexibility and scalability for all fixed broadband scenarios. By selecting Connect Open Broadband, Telefónica has shown confidence in our solution for live commercial deployments.”

