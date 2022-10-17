BAE Systems and Supernal to collaborate on flight control system for electric aircraft

BAE Systems and Supernal announced an agreement to design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s eVTOL vehicle. (Credit: Supernal)

WASHINGTON & ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems and Supernal announced an agreement to design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle.

In support of Supernal, BAE Systems will help define the architecture of a lightweight, fly-by-wire system for its autonomous-capable aircraft. The fly-by-wire controls will safely and efficiently control the aircraft during flight.

“The development of advanced, high-integrity controls is crucial to meet the demands of electric aircraft,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. “BAE Systems is harnessing its investment in electrification and expertise in flight-critical systems to advance sustainable aviation. We look forward to working with Supernal to make this shared vision a reality.”

This next-generation system will be a compact solution that addresses the processing requirements and potential autonomy needs of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) vehicles. It will also have the flexibility to meet the unique integration challenges of electric air taxis, as well as large regional electric aircraft.

"As an established aerospace and defense technology leader, BAE Systems will play a critical role for Supernal as we develop our eVTOL vehicle to the highest commercial aviation standards," said Ben Diachun, chief technology officer at Supernal. "Together, we will create a bespoke flight controls system that brings Advanced Air Mobility one step closer to reaching the masses in the coming decades."

The program will leverage more than 40 years of BAE Systems’ expertise in designing and certifying flight-critical fly-by-wire systems for commercial and military aircraft, including vertical takeoff platforms. Work on the flight control system will be conducted at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Endicott, New York.

For more information about BAE Systems’ aircraft electrification products, visit https://www.baesystems.com/en/product/aircraft-electrification.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Supernal

Supernal is a U.S.-based advanced air mobility company, developing a commercially viable eVTOL vehicle to the highest commercial aviation standards and working to responsibly co-create the supporting ecosystem and integrate it with existing transit options. As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Supernal is both a new business and an established company, with plans to harness its automotive heritage to revolutionize air travel and make advanced air mobility accessible to the masses.