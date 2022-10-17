Accenture and Atlassian Form Strategic Partnership to Help Organizations Achieve Greater Enterprise Agility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) have formed a strategic partnership to help organizations drive more value from technology investments, improve customer and employee experiences, embrace change and create new business value with enterprise agility services.

Organizations must continuously transform their ways of working to keep pace with disruption. By connecting leadership, culture, employee enablement, processes and technology, Accenture and Atlassian support clients on every step of the enterprise agility journey -- from speeding time to market through product-centric development and migration to the cloud, to adopting lean management principles that connect strategy to execution.

Accenture and Atlassian have collaborated globally on more than 100 engagements for clients across industries. They worked with Belong—a division of Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company— to implement Atlassian’s cloud-based agile work management software, Jira and Jira Align, at all levels and across all teams, reshaping how the team tackles cross-functional collaboration to be more productive, innovative, and agile.

“Atlassian’s software tools have helped Belong to enhance our enterprise agility and mature our way of working, making our day-to-day lives easier, while allowing us to better serve our customers,” said Andrew Purcell, head of Delivery, Belong. “Specifically, Jira Align has been incredibly useful in delivering agile practices to enhance delivery capability, predictability, visibility and alignment at all levels of our organization.”

Greg Douglass, senior managing director and global lead for Technology Strategy & Advisory at Accenture, said, “As organizations continue to move to the cloud in droves and make substantial investments in technology to transform how they do business, new capabilities are needed for agile enterprise management. Through our strategic collaboration with Atlassian, we are bringing comprehensive enterprise agility solutions to our clients, which are critical not only for the technology organization, but for modernizing the way all teams will work in the future.”

Bringing together teams from across Accenture, an Accenture Atlassian Center of Excellence will provide coaching, education, agile practice disciplines, and platform enablement to clients around the world.

“Accenture has a proven ability to drive transformative value by combining technology and process excellence for the world’s largest organizations,” said Kevin Egan, head of Enterprise Sales at Atlassian. “In combination with Atlassian’s platform, designed to unlock the full potential of every individual within every team, we can achieve true and lasting digital transformation for our joint clients that is never truly done but continuously innovated on.”

Michael Heald, senior managing director and Ecosystem & Growth lead for Accenture Strategy, added, “Accenture research shows that collaborating and innovating together with our partners is critical to addressing the emerging needs of clients. With our strategic partnership with Atlassian, we are doing just that: accelerating the pace in which we bring innovative enterprise agility solutions to our clients to drive tangible business value.”

Accenture has been co-creating solutions using agile development principles with its clients for more than 15 years. Accenture was named the 2022 Atlassian Global Alliance Partner of the Year at Atlassian’s Team 22 event in recognition of its ability to deliver business outcomes for clients.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 240,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox - use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.