Westlake Royal Building Products Partners with Habitat for Humanity® Grey Bruce to Build Homes in Saugeen First Nation

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together with Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce, Westlake Royal Building Products announced an instrumental nationwide partnership to provide Westlake Royal siding products and materials for seven new homes in Saugeen First Nation in Southampton, Ontario, Canada. These are the first seven homes that are part of a greater partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada in which Westlake Royal has committed to donate materials for ten homes per year.

The seven new homes are being built for member families of Saugeen First Nation, and will be considered home to 21 children. This addition of new energy-efficient housing in Saugeen First Nation means members who were forced to leave the area in search of housing options can return to their community to raise their children. Each home is a single dwelling and the build includes three- and four-bedroom models. The pre-selected families had the opportunity to customize each home with their preferred color selections and finishes. The homes are expected to be completed in December 2022, and will be dedicated to each family before the start of the holiday season.

For these homes, Westlake Royal donated approximately 140 squares of vinyl siding, including Royal® Crest Siding, Portsmouth™ Shake & Shingles Siding, Royal® Shutters, and Royal® Mounts and Vents accessories.

“We recognize the deep need for affordable quality housing in Ontario and especially among First Nation communities. We are humbled to partner with Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce to donate our products and services to the Saugeen First Nation families during challenging times,” said Steve Booz, VP of Marketing & Product Management, Westlake Royal Building Products. “We are excited to kick off our partnership and anticipate building homes together for many years to come.”

Saugeen Ojibway Nation and Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce have been working together since 2016 and the partnership has resulted in a total of 28 homes built on First Nation Territory, including these seven new homes.

“We’re honored that Westlake Royal has chosen to support our building of seven homes for members of Saugeen First Nation in Southampton, Ontario through a donation of vinyl siding,” said Greg Fryer, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce. “Westlake Royal products are not only best-in-class for quality, but look fabulous on our homes. We are thankful to the team at Westlake Royal for their partnership.”

"We are truly grateful for the donation of siding from Westlake Royal that will go towards the 7 new homes that are being built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Grey Bruce. The continued support from Habitat and sponsors like Westlake Royal are making a real impact towards addressing our housing shortage needs," said Melissa Snowdon, Saugeen First Nation Councillor.

To learn more about Westlake Royal Building Products, visit: www.westlakeroyalbuildingproducts.com.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.