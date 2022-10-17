AECOM joint venture awarded contract for the East County Advanced Water Purification Program in San Diego

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today its joint venture with W.M. Lyles has been awarded a contract amendment by the Joint Powers Authority to support the East County Advanced Water Purification Program in San Diego, California. In this role, the team plans to extend its current services for the program, which aims to create a new, local, sustainable, and drought-proof drinking water supply using state-of-the-art technology to purify East County’s recycled water.

“The East County Advanced Water Purification Program is one of the first surface water augmentation projects in the U.S., and we’re proud to be involved in this collaborative effort that will help provide the region with water security for decades to come,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “As California continues to face unpredictable precipitation, this project will serve as a model of water recycling and reuse throughout the state and across the nation. We’re pleased to provide comprehensive solutions rooted in science, innovation, and partnership to help the project succeed.”

The program, which recently broke ground, includes a new water recycling facility, biosolids processing, an advanced water purification facility, and conveyance infrastructure, including pipelines and pumping stations. The joint venture’s scope is expected to include final design, construction management, startup, and commissioning. The team has been involved in the project since 2020, previously providing preliminary engineering, permitting, and cost estimating services.

“The East County Advanced Water Purification Program is the result of many years of strategic planning, and we’re thrilled to have celebrated its recent groundbreaking along with the project’s partners and stakeholders,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As we look toward the program’s next milestones, we’re honored to continue our partnership with the Joint Powers Authority and look forward to delivering services in support of its objective of providing clean, pure, reliable, and high-quality drinking water to the community.”

Scheduled to be completed in 2026, the East County Advanced Water Purification Program is expected to generate up to 11.5 million gallons of purified water per day – diversifying the region’s water supply, reducing dependence on imported water, and meeting approximately 30-percent of current drinking water supply for East San Diego County residents and businesses. The program partners are comprised of Padre Dam Municipal Water District, the City of El Cajon, the County of San Diego, and Helix Water District.

