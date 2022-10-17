IP Infusion Collaborates with Marvell to Deliver Carrier Networking Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced it is collaborating with Marvell Technology, Inc., a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, to develop new Ethernet switching solutions to intelligently enable secure and efficient data transport in Service Provider networks.

With the proliferation of 5G, including its growing use in private networks, edge cloud and industrial IoT, network architectures have evolved to a more distributed and virtualized model. To operate within this new model, software and hardware network components must be more flexible than in the past. The new solutions, which include IP Infusion’s OcNOS software and Marvell’s switch silicon, will be built with the flexibility and feature depth needed to fulfill the imminent needs of the radio access and carrier edge networks to support 5G transformation.

“IP Infusion is a strong partner for Marvell given our common interest and leadership in disaggregated Service Provider solutions,” said John DaCosta, vice president of product marketing of Marvell. “Across multiple domains, we’ve optimized our Prestera® switch silicon for carrier requirements. Together, we will deliver improved network intelligence and performance for disaggregated network buildouts.”

The companies’ offerings will bolster the development of open and disaggregated solutions, in line with the principles of Telecom Infra Project, adding new merchant silicon options while reducing deployment CapEx and OpEx, compared to alternatives. Telecom Infra Project is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity.

“The IP Infusion and Marvell collaboration will help to bring more technological diversity to the telecom ecosystem,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director of Telecom Infra Project. “Marvell’s silicon advances integrated with IP Infusion’s robust software will help accelerate the move to disaggregated and open solutions, which are essential for delivering more choice, flexibility and innovation in the way networks are built.”

"Technology collaborations by industry leaders ensure timely innovation in an always fast-moving marketplace,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion’s OcNOS software with Marvell silicon promises to help any Service Providers' go-to-market strategy for products to service 5G networks, and beyond."

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with more than 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.