Vesta Announces Native Integration with CoreLogic to Streamline Originations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta, a state-of-the-art loan origination system (LOS) and software-as-a-service company, has announced today an integration with the CoreLogic® suite of property information, analytics, and hazard risk solutions products, to offer lenders a natively integrated solution to accelerate and automate mortgage workflows.

Designed from the ground up to streamline the loan manufacturing process through intelligent automation & no code custom workflows, Vesta’s modern task-based LOS enables substantial efficiency gains and cost savings. Lenders now can access CoreLogic’s robust suite of property information, consumer credit, hazard risks and more via Vesta’s natively built API integration. The ability to seamlessly access this data enables comprehensive records, more streamlined processing & underwriting, and ultimately, a smoother borrower experience.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with CoreLogic to simplify originations for lenders and borrowers alike. The depth of integration between Vesta & CoreLogic allows for a comprehensive data driven approach to loan processing – something that we at Vesta believe is fundamental to lenders’ success,” said Mike Yu, CEO, Vesta.

”Completing this integration with Vesta continues our commitment to the industry to take time, touch and cost out of the lending process,” said Mike Mitchell, executive, Strategy & Alliances with CoreLogic. “Vesta clients will now be able to benefit from our robust suite of borrower, loan, collateral and risk solutions, supported by our world-class property databases.”

About Vesta:

Vesta is a SaaS provider of mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, and customizable workflows for an end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment process. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang in 2020. Investors backing Vesta include: Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.usevesta.com, or Vesta’s LinkedIn.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.