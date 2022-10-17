Fast-Track Your Way to the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 With Exclusive Suite Offers at Yas Plaza Hotels

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Race to the center of the F1® Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 action from November 17 to 20 by booking unmissable room packages at Yas Plaza Hotels. Home to top hospitality brands including Radisson Blu Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Centro Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, Park Inn by Radisson Yas Island, and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi - with 1,760 room keys, 21 award-winning restaurants and bars, and 25 meetings and events facilities, Yas Plaza Hotels is set to host fun, fast-paced and futuristic hospitality, F&B and entertainment offerings to fuel up guests’ F1® experience.

The cluster that includes all hotels, restaurants, and the hub for activations, the Central Plaza, has hosted over 60,000 F1® fans in the past demonstrating its readiness to meet the demands of discerning guests from different parts of the world - all wanting to celebrate the best of this highly-anticipated sporting event in an environment filled with fun and adrenaline. The perfect pitstop for a memorable F1® stay, Yas Plaza Hotels releases the supercharged Suite Life and Race Weekend packages designed to keep patrons ahead of their game even before the craze officially begins.

The Race Weekend Suite Life

Each individual’s version of luxury is defined by the range of suites available across all six properties of Yas Plaza Hotels. Whether it’s an interconnecting room for big groups or families; a panoramic, race track, sea, or golf course view; two to three bedrooms; a personal butler; or a separate living room; options for a more premium and personalized F1® experience topped off with executive lounge benefits are plenty.

The Race Weekend Suite Life Package includes breakfast, access to the race circuit plus concert passes. Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment have revealed that Swedish House Mafia will headline Friday, November 18th, and Kendrick Lamar on Saturday, November 19th. Two additional headliners for Thursday and Sunday are to be announced for the Yasalam After-Race Concert series.

Packages start from AED11,500 per night for 2 adults.

*minimum of 4 nights to make a booking

