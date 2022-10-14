Media Advisory: Local Bank and FHLB Dallas to Award $8K to Shreveport Nonprofit

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and its member bank will award $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier (Dress for Success). Dress for Success provides low-income women with workforce development, professional soft skills and interview attire to obtain and retain employment.

PGP grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions to help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members. FHLB Dallas provides up to a 3:1 match of member contributions from $500 to $4,000 to provide up to $12,000 in matched funding.

Dress for Success plans to use their grant to support the onsite Career Center which provides job readiness resources. The center is fully equipped with workstations to search for employment and creating a resume.