GSA Expands Contract With Eaton to Include Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, Help Accelerate Low-carbon Federal Infrastructure Projects

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the U.S. targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, fast-tracking electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is essential to realize decarbonization goals. Intelligent power management company Eaton announced its contract with the General Services Administration (GSA) was expanded to include EV supply equipment (EVSE) and services. Using the GSA schedule, Veterans Affairs (VA) is procuring Eaton Green Motion EV chargers for the VA Medical Center in Coatesville, Pa.

“For decades, federal agencies have relied on Eaton to advance sustainable, resilient electrical infrastructure projects,” said Jim Dankowski, Federal Government marketing director at Eaton. “Today, our longstanding government taskforce and energy transition team are also helping simplify every aspect of EVSE projects – from the charger to the grid. With one of the largest and most experienced teams of power system engineers in the industry, we’re ready to make electric transportation work efficiently, sustainably and safely.”

The company is steadily investing in its U.S. operations and manufacturing base to support increased customer demand for its solutions powering homes and businesses, including federal electrification projects. These investments include adding more than 1,000 U.S. jobs across manufacturing and business roles to its more than 26,000 U.S.-based employees located across 253 facilities.

The newest Eaton solutions and services included in the GSA blanket purchase agreement (BPA) include its smart breaker chargers and energy storage solutions. The GSA contract additions also provide a framework to support state and local government EVSE projects, including necessary upgrades and updates to building energy systems.

Learn more about Eaton's solutions for federal infrastructure initiatives.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Eaton is guided by its commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and help its customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for its stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.