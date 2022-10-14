Global Pet Sitting Market Report to 2027 - Featuring PetSmart, Dogtopia Enterprises and Swifto Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Pet Sitting Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Pet Type, By Service Type By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pet Sitting market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2021 which expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 14.72% from 2021-2027.

Pet sitting is the act of temporarily caring for another person's pet for a set period of time. Furthermore, it is most common at the pet owner's home, but it can also happen at the provider's home or a pet sitting business or organization. Some people love their jobs. Cats, dogs, and fish are examples of varied pet types.

Market Drivers

Increasing pet spending, back-office trends, service development, an increase in the number of industry participants, and strategic endeavours by various pet sitters and pet sitting firms are the primary reasons projected to drive industry growth. DOGHERO Online Agency for Services for Pets Ltd., created in 2014, is a Brazilian start-up that provides a variety of pet services in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, including pet sitting.

Market opportunities

The potential revenue opportunities in pet sitting are thus projected to increase market competition in the near future. Dogmate, for example, is a South Korean startup that provides dog sitting services. The industry is also distinguished by a high proportion of independent and small-scale service suppliers. These range from senior persons and students working part-time to self-employed pet sitters..

COVID-19 Impact on the Pet Sitting Market

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a market drop due to the closure of pet service enterprises and pet parents working from home due to social distancing norms.

Market Segmentation

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Service Type

Care Visits

Drop-in Visits

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

