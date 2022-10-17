Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Creative Partnership with Anthony E. Zuiker

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced a broad, multi-platform creative partnership with Anthony E. Zuiker to create content across a range of formats and subjects.

Zuiker, an award-winning content creator, writer, and producer, best known as the creator of the global hit franchise, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, will work with Sinclair’s Chief Innovation Officer, Scott Ehrlich, and the Sinclair team, to develop original programming and content.

Zuiker is a groundbreaking storyteller within multiple mediums. Since its debut in 2000, his CSI franchise has become some of the most watched television in the world, receiving nearly 200 award nominations, winning six Primetime Emmy Awards and garnering a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD®. Zuiker is also a New York Times bestselling author, his series Level 26, multi-platform “digi-novels,” were the first to combine printed books with a digital experience.

Working with Sinclair’s news teams, across its 185 owned/operated television stations, Zuiker will highlight the compelling stories that deserve to be told in a longer, more dynamic format, broadening the appeal for a global audience. Zuiker will also develop content that can live adjacent to news programming and across ancillary verticals. Potential programming categories include docuseries, game shows and topical talk.

“The history of Sinclair is one of innovation and change, and we eagerly embrace our evolution as a media company,” said Ehrlich. “No effort is more critically important than building on our foundation as a prolific news producer to create new forms of original content for our stations and other platforms. Everyone knows Anthony created one of the greatest franchises in television history, but that is only one facet of his diverse skillset. Anthony’s unique blend of multi-platform storytelling, creative thinking and entrepreneurial mindset makes him the ideal creative collaborator for our efforts here at Sinclair and I can’t wait to start showing the world some of what we’ve been up to.”

“Sinclair Broadcast Group is a multi-media playground ripe to develop, create, and distribute original content for their own stations and domestic and global platforms at the highest level,” said Zuiker. “What began as valuable and foundational content in the local news and sports space will inform and inspire premium unscripted, documentary, syndicated programming, and interactive gaming experiences. Sinclair is a powder keg of content potential."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

