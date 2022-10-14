AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited and FamGuard Corporation Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of Family Guardian Insurance Company Limited (Family Guardian). Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of FamGuard Corporation Limited. Both Companies are domiciled in Nassau, Bahamas. In addition, AM Best has revised the outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) to stable from negative.

The ratings reflect Family Guardian’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength assessment reflects Family Guardian’s risk-adjusted capital at the strong level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), the elimination of financial leverage and continued good liquidity, which is offset partly by the company’s limited investment options and high concentration of sovereign debt holdings. The company’s BCAR levels declined in the past year due to downgrades of the Bahamas’ sovereign ratings.

Family Guardian’s operating performance remains strong, with return on equity levels consistently over 10% and a continued trend of positive net earnings, which have supported capital growth. The business profile assessment considers Family Guardian’s good market position in the Bahamas and creditworthy product offerings offset by its geographic concentration in the Bahamas. The company’s ERM framework and governance structure are appropriate for its risk profile.

There are ongoing concerns regarding global economic conditions and their negative impact on the Bahamas. AM Best will continue to monitor the economic conditions in the Bahamas and take appropriate rating actions as they change.

