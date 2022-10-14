MOD Pizza Brings the Taste of Fall With Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced the return of its popular limited-edition the Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. This latest seasonal cake is available now through November 30 - or while supplies last - at all 520+ MOD locations system-wide*.

The Pumpkin Spice Cake is a sweet pumpkin cake with a fluffy spiced cream filling and covered with a white chocolate coating.

The newest No Name Cake is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards® members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items. Learn more about MOD Rewards at www.modpizza.com/rewards.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 520 stores system-wide across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.