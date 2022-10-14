AMBestTV to Cover Target Markets Program Administrators Association’s 2022 Annual Summit

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMBestTV will provide wrap-up and interview video coverage from the Target Markets Program Administrators Association’s 2022 Annual Summit, set for Oct. 17-19, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ.

Interviews with executives and segments will cover leading topics in the specialty and program insurance markets, including emerging risks and liability issues dominating today’s headlines. AMBestTV will post regular video from the conference; look for the Target Markets-related playlist under the “Event Coverage 2022” tab at www.ambest.tv.

If you are attending the conference and would like to be considered for an AMBestTV interview, please contact Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, at lori.chordas@ambest.com.

AMBestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

