Temu Steps Up Customer Satisfaction Focus With $5 Delivery Credit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temu, the online marketplace known for quality goods at hard-to-beat prices, will offer a $5 credit to customers if deliveries are late. The move is a first among major e-commerce providers.

Temu shows the estimated delivery timeframe on all its product listings. It also shows what proportion of buyers of the same product received their deliveries within the timeframe. After the orders are placed, customers can track their orders as they make their way to their doorsteps.

“ At Temu, we believe in transparency and treating customers with respect, which is why we provide fulfillment information so that they can better make their purchase decisions,” said a Temu spokesman. “ The $5 credit is a small token of our appreciation to customers for their patience when deliveries sometimes take more time to arrive.”

The latest move by Temu to enhance customer satisfaction comes as the traditional peak shopping season starts. Temu has launched a festive guide to make it easier for consumers to choose the best presents for their loved ones.

Available on its website and mobile apps, the Christmas gift guide features a wide selection of hand-picked merchandise, from seasonal favorites like rotating snowflake crystal balls ($27.49) to makeup gift boxes ($8.49) to a pair of anti-fog sky goggles ($15.99) and handheld fascia massage gun ($33.99).

Since its launch in September, Temu has increased the range of products that it offers on the site. There are more than 100 categories of products to choose from, including fashion, beauty, electronics, household, sports, and home improvement. The site has gained early praise from many users, who left positive reviews describing their experiences shopping on Temu.

Customers can shop with peace of mind with the Temu Purchase Protection Program, which will extend buyers a full refund if the item does not arrive, arrives damaged, or is not as described.

Temu is able to offer a comprehensive range of products and prompt deliveries due to its access to the vast network of suppliers and fulfillment partners built up by its sister company, Pinduoduo. Both Temu and Pinduoduo are part of Nasdaq-listed PDD (NASDAQ: 100), one of the world's biggest e-commerce groups. The group works with more than 11 million suppliers and manufacturers, and handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

As the latest member of the PDD e-commerce group, Temu was created with the goal of empowering consumers with more choices of quality products at affordable prices. Temu has said that it will benefit from an initiative by Pinduoduo to help manufacturers create global brands and connect them to consumers globally.

