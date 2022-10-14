Stanford and North Carolina Win Team Titles; Kuehn and Ford Capture Individual Crowns

JUNO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of North Carolina men’s team and Stanford University women’s team captured the 2022 Jackson T. Stephens Cup team titles. North Carolina defeated Florida State 3-2 to take home the men’s team championship while the women’s team championship match was captured by Stanford beating Wake Forest 4-1.

Rose Zhang of Stanford clinched the winning point for the top-ranked Cardinal on the sixteenth hole winning the match 3&2. Ryan Burnett of North Carolina made birdie on the fifteenth hole to close out the match 5&3 and win the Jackson T. Stephens Cup for the tenth ranked Tar Heels.

“I want to congratulate Stanford University and the University of North Carolina for winning the 2022 Jackson T. Stephens Cup team championships, as well as David Ford and Rachel Kuehn for winning the individual stroke-play competitions,” stated Warren Stephens, Chairman of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. “I want to thank the athletes, coaches and universities for competing in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, our sponsors, volunteers and Seminole Golf Club for being a tremendous host.”

North Carolina’s David Ford fired a final round two-under-par 70 to win the men’s individual stroke-play title with a tournament total of 16-under-par 200.

Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest carded a final round two-under-par 70 for a tournament total of ten- under-par 206 and the women’s individual stroke-play title.

Ford had it going from start to finish, following up his first round four-under-par 68 with a bogey-free ten-under-par 62, which included 8 straight birdies.

Kuehn led wire-to-wire and held off a late final-round charge from LSU’s Carla Tejedo Mulet to take home the individual women’s crown.

“It has been a pleasure to host the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club. We are honored to be a part of the legacy of Jack Stephens and the opportunity to help make the Jackson T. Stephens Cup one of the most prestigious events in collegiate golf,” said Jimmy Dunne, President, Seminole Golf Club.

For full results please visit golfstat.com

The 2023 Jackson T. Stephens Cup will be held at Trinity Forest Golf Club, October 16 – 18.

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup:

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The tournament is a four-day stroke play- match play event featuring NCAA Division I National Championship-contending men’s and women’s teams and top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States Military Service Academies. The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., is the home course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and will host the competition every four to five years, alongside other prominent world-class golfing venues. For additional Jackson T. Stephens Cup information, visit www.stephenscup.com and follow the tournament on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.