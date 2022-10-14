ngena Adds Versa Networks as Part of its Network-As-A-Service MultiTech Offering

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ngena, the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a service company, today announced its partnership with Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). This partnership enables ngena partners and end customers to consume the Versa technology, including the deployment and management of Versa’s SASE solution through ngena’s .connect platform.

Through this addition, ngena grows its technology offering, allowing customers to choose from top notch SD-WAN vendors, and to design their Network-As-A-Service (NaaS) according to their needs and challenges. ngena provides an intuitive, all-digital experience that allows customers to select, manage and deploy NaaS through a seamless experience. The addition of Versa technology allows ngena partners and customers to select Versa’s leading single-vendor SASE.

ngena and Versa allow companies to streamline their IT organizations and maintain their complex networks and increase efficiencies. This simplification and flexibility from Versa SASE and ngena .connect platform will save time and money for customers while also lowering cybersecurity risk and increasing agility.

“.connect is an intuitive management tool for ngena’s Secure Connectivity as a Service that allows ngena partners to choose the best SASE and access lines for their business. It simplifies the process for IT teams from introduction to operation by putting everything on one easy-to-use platform,” said Bart De Graaff, CEO at ngena. “The addition of Versa SASE will enable the ngena platform to provide secure, high-performing access to any customer, on any device, in virtually any location.”

.connect with Versa SASE also allows for managed secure SD-WAN as a Service with appliance, license, support, access lines, automated processes and centralized management with a global service level agreement (SLA).

“Integrating our technology with ngena’s .connect platform gives enterprises access to our integrated single-vendor SASE platform,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO at Versa Networks. “ngena’s ability to combine its solution with a simplified experience will give IT teams the agility, automation and insights needed for today’s digital enterprise.”

Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report. Versa addresses the security and networking challenges that enterprises and service providers face, connecting them to applications, wherever they are.

About ngena

ngena is the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a Service company and the first to offer a technology agnostic platform that supports pre-built configurations for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Connectivity Platform as a Service. ngena’s solution utilizes cutting-edge technology that helps customers provide comprehensive, fully automated, and easy-to-use cloud services worldwide. ngena is a global company with business operations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, please visit: www.ngena.net.

About Versa’s single-vendor SASE platform

Versa’s single-vendor SASE platform delivers best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via VOS™ with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation integration, by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

