TuneIn Becomes the Home of America’s #1 Streaming News Channel with Addition of ABC News

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, announced today a strategic content partnership with ABC Audio to offer TuneIn listeners access to ABC News content, in particular twice hourly ABC News Radio newscasts and audio from ABC News Live.

ABC News on TuneIn features 24/7 live top and bottom-of-the-hour headlines from ABC News Radio and streaming simulcast audio content from ABC News Live, America’s #1 streaming news channel. This station will provide listeners up to the minute reporting on major stories and events, including the midterm elections, the war in Ukraine and other events of global and national importance.

Now, millions of TuneIn listeners throughout the US will be able to listen to live and rebroadcasted content from ABC News, including “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and “The View.” This programming will be accessible via their mobile device, Amazon Alexa home assistant, automobile or any of TuneIn’s 200 supported platforms and connected devices.

Highlights of the partnerships include:

24/7 access to ABC News audio content.

Simulcast audio streaming through TuneIn’s impressive stack of connected device partnerships including Amazon Alexa, Tesla and Polestar.

Access to ABC News headlines and breaking news coverage, including the midterm elections, the war in Ukraine and other events of global and national importance.

“It is part of our mission to provide our listeners with the most reliable and real-time access to the news,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Becoming a home of ABC News’ 24/7 audio content is an important step in keeping true to these goals. This partnership is a statement to our listeners that TuneIn is focused on exceeding streaming audio expectations with the continual addition of high-quality content.”

“ABC Audio’s new 24/7 livestream on TuneIn expands access to the straightforward and reliable reporting our audience expects from ABC News. The news cycle moves at such a rapid pace, it’s important for us to offer listeners the ability to stay informed on their schedule, whether they’re at home or on the go,” said Liz Alesse, Vice President of ABC Audio.

To access 24/7 ABC News audio content and sign up for TuneIn, visit: https://tunein.com/press.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, EPL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.