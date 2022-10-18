Markacy Becomes Agency of Record for Scheid Family Wines

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markacy, a digital strategy and marketing firm headquartered in New York City, became the Agency of Record for the globally distributed grapes-to-glass wine company Scheid Family Wines. Markacy’s work will be focused on driving growth for several of Scheid’s key brands and creating a unified digital go-to-market strategy for the Scheid organization.

“The wine industry is evolving and customers are expecting more of the experience they receive when shopping for other products, where digital touchpoints, the brand and the community help provide product education and a way to have 1-on-1 communication with the brand. In the current three-tier model of wine distribution, many customers don’t have that 1-on-1 relationship with brands. Direct-to-consumer provides a new opportunity for Scheid Family Wines and other wineries to cultivate relationships with customers and grow their customer base and community,” said Tucker Matheson, Co-Founder of Markacy. “Our deep expertise in direct-to-consumer, finance based marketing and our experience in supporting existing wine brands with direct-to-consumer business models gives us a unique perspective to help Scheid Family Wines.”

Markacy’s expertise in direct-to-consumer and differentiated approach to delivering financial results were key in their selection to support Scheid’s digital go-to-market strategy. Moreover, Markacy’s extensive experience working in the food and beverage sector will inform its multi-channel integrated program for expanding Scheid’s direct-to-consumer footprint and increasing brand recognition and conversion.

Syliva Bronson, CMO added: “What stood out to us about Markacy was their finance-first, strategic approach. It was clear they would be a partner to help us connect marketing investments back to our P&L objectives, and think not only about the tactics, but also help us outline a holistic direct-to-consumer strategy.”

About Markacy

Markacy is a digital strategy firm helping brands launch, grow, and scale by developing and executing cross-channel strategies. Specializing in finance, media, strategic planning, creative, and marketing operations, Markacy is headquartered in New York City with teams in multiple U.S. cities. Learn more about Markacy.

About Scheid Family Wines

Scheid Family Wines is a family-owned and operated wine company founded in 1972. Based in Monterey County, California, Scheid is uniquely integrated to bring high-quality estate-grown wines to the marketplace from its certified sustainable vineyards and innovative luxury-level winery. Scheid’s winery and bottling operations are powered by 100% renewable wind energy generated by a 400-foot tall wind turbine, which also supplies energy to many homes in the local community. The Scheid Family Wines globally distributed portfolio includes its namesake brand Scheid Vineyards, Sunny with a Chance of Flowers, Metz Road, VDR (Very Dark Red), District 7, Ryder Estate, Stokes’ Ghost, Grandeur, and HOXIE, an artisanal dry wine spritzer. Scheid Family Wines also produces many regionally distributed brands and distributes a portfolio of imported wines through its partnership with PH Imports.