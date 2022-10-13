U.S. LawShield® Hosting Free Concerts for Members Featuring Dierks Bentley and Lynyrd Skynyrd

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. LawShield, industry leader in self-defense law and America’s foremost provider of educational resources on safe firearm ownership, today announced it’s hosting A Night with the Shield, a series of country and rock concerts in North Carolina and Texas in appreciation of its members.

“We’re grateful for our loyal member base, especially through the pandemic,” said U.S. LawShield CEO Brooksy Smith. “Celebrating them with a series of shows from some of America’s favorite country and rock stars is how we’d like to say thank you.”

The concerts are scheduled as follows:

October 23

Dierks Bentley and special guest 3 Doors Down

Charlotte, North Carolina

PNC Music Pavilion

October 30

Dierks Bentley and special guest 38 Special

Dallas, Texas

Dos Equis Pavilion

November 6

Lynyrd Skynyrd and special guest Bret Michaels with Kimberly Dunn opening

Houston, Texas

Toyota Center

A Night with the Shield concerts are free for all U.S. LawShield members in good standing. Each member can bring one guest. Members can register to attend the events here. Anyone interested in becoming a U.S. LawShield member can click here to join and select their concert.

For more information about U.S. LawShield and its self-defense coverage, visit uslawshield.com.

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We educate our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ facility partners in self-defense law—empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit uslawshield.com.