Michelle Marquez Named One of the Top “25 Women Advisors to Watch” by AdvisorHub

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Managing Director of Marquez Private Wealth Management, Michelle Marquez, has been named one of the top “25 Women Advisors to Watch” for the year 2022 by AdvisorHub.

AdvisorHub compiles its rankings on three categories: Scope of Practice, Growth of Practice, and Professionalism & Character.

To contact Michelle or our advisory team at Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James, you can visit our website www.marquezprivatewealth.com or by calling 800.333.8839.

2022 AdvisorHub 25 Women Advisors to Watch:

The 2022 AdvisorHub 25 Women Advisors to Watch ranking is as of 6/23/2022 and based on an algorithm of criteria, focused on three key areas: Scope of practice as measured by assets, production and level of service, Year-Over-Year Growth, and Professionalism & Character. The rankings weigh the scores in Scope of Practice and Growth more heavily than other areas. Advisors considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, a compliance record with no more than 3 complaints, and must have been with their current firm since 1/1/2020. Out of approximately 560 total nominations received and 84 in this category, 25 advisors received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with AdvisorHub.