Owens Corning Announces “Midnight Plum” as 2023 Shingle Color of the Year

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today introduced “Midnight Plum” as the 2023 Shingle Color of the Year (SCOTY) and the latest signature color to debut in the Owens Corning® TruDefinition® Duration® shingle line.

Like the six previous Shingle Color of the Year shades, Midnight Plum makes a subtle yet striking style statement on the home’s roof. Unlike any of its predecessors, Midnight Plum introduces undertones of purple. “ This gorgeous shade of gray with rich purple undertones is a first-of-a-kind for shingle color palettes,” said Sue Burkett, strategic marketing leader and senior color expert at Owens Corning. “ Color is such an important influence in every aspect of today’s homes, and the roof should be no exception,” said Burkett. “ We want homeowners to know Owens Corning understands the significance of color in their lives and empower them to express their personal style.”

Versatility was a key consideration in selecting Midnight Plum as the 2023 Shingle Color of the Year. Evoking tones found in nature, food, and current fashion and interior design trends, the purple undertones are infused with hints of pomegranate, eggplant, and mulberry. The shade was designed to look as inviting on a contemporary dark modern farmhouse as it does on a traditional red brick home or a California-inspired bungalow design. “ In the past, people thought about a roof as just protection from the weather, and its potential as a canvas for integrating color as a design element was largely overlooked,” said Burkett. “ As homeowners have responded so strongly to the Shingle Color of the Year since its introduction in 2017, we’re challenged to continue taking color to new levels.” She noted that Owens Corning has earned the Women’s Choice Award® as America’s most recommended roofing products for five consecutive years, and this honor reflects the strong influence women have on decisions not only inside a home, but on its exterior.

Color enhancements are not limited to the Shingle Color of the Year. In early October, Owens Corning introduced four new shingle colors to its TruDefinition® Duration® Shingle line and an updated color palette. The changes reflect emerging design trends; and as new colors were added, some dated options were removed from the palette.

New design and style boards available at www.shinglecoloroftheyear.com help homeowners explore colorful shingle possibilities and coordinate the roof with the rest of a home’s exterior.

Beyond aesthetics, shingles in the Owens Corning ® TruDefinition® Duration® Series shingle line are designed to perform beautifully in every season and to stand up to nature’s elements. The shingles are equipped with patented SureNail® Technology to deliver advanced performance on the roof, season after season. “ We’re honored to inspire homeowners on their journey to explore color and style with this newest addition to the Shingle Color of the Year,” said Burkett. “ Whether the new shade brings to mind the sky’s horizon just beyond dusk, an orchid at peak bloom, or a perfectly ripened plum, Midnight Plum is a versatile and intriguing color for boosting a home’s curb appeal.”

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

