ORISE: U.S. Department of Homeland Security seeking faculty, undergraduate and graduate students for summer 2023 research programs

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking faculty, undergraduate and graduate students interested in participating in one of two 10-week programs in summer 2023.

Summer Research Team Program for Minority Serving Institutions

The Summer Research Team Program provides faculty and student teams from Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) with opportunities to conduct research at university-based DHS Centers of Excellence. Faculty members and students currently teaching or enrolled at an MSI in a discipline, major or concentration directly related to a homeland security science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) research area are encouraged to apply. All applicants must be U.S. citizens, and each team must be comprised of one faculty member and up to two undergraduate or graduate students. Faculty must apply for students to be invited to participate.

Applications and supporting materials must be submitted via Zintellect no later than 11:59 p.m. EST, on January 10, 2023. Applications and supporting materials can be submitted here: https://zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DHS-SRTMSI-2023-FacultyApp

Homeland Security Professional Opportunities for Student Workforce to Experience Research (HS-POWER)

The DHS Science and Technology Directorate Office of University Programs sponsors the Professional Opportunities for the Student Workforce to Experience Research Program (HS-POWER) for undergraduate and graduate students. HS-POWER is open to students majoring in a broad spectrum of homeland security-related STEM disciplines as well as DHS mission-relevant research areas.

Students in the HS-POWER Program will participate in quality research experiences with federal research facilities and other Homeland Security STEM-focused entities nationwide, either onsite or in a virtual environment. This experience will provide students with a competitive edge as they apply their education, talent and skills in a variety of settings within the DHS enterprise. Additionally, students will establish connections with DHS professionals that facilitate long-term relationships among students, researchers, DHS personnel and research facilities.

Applications and supporting materials must be submitted via Zintellect by 11:59 p.m. EST on December 9, 2022. Applications and supporting materials can be submitted here: https://zintellect.com/Opportunity/Details/DHS-POWER-2023-SUMMER

For more information, visit http://www.orau.gov/dhseducation/internships/ or email dhsed@orau.org.

