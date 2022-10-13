Power Tool Institute Launches Table Saw Safety Video in Spanish

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Power Tool Institute (PTI) has launched a Spanish version of its Table Saw Safety video which is available on both the PTI Website (www.powertoolinstitute.com) and its YouTube Channel. PTI encourages consumers, contractors, and educators to safely use all power tools and has developed a resource library with videos, lesson plans and other materials on its Power Tool Institute (PTI) website.

The Spanish language table saw safety video, based off of the newest video developed in 2021, includes information on the components of a table saw, the proper way to make cuts, and the safe way to use table saws. The Power Tool Institute also offers a general power tool safety video, “ Power Tool Safety – It’s In Your Hands” which demonstrates how to keep the work area safe, electrical safety, how to develop good personal work habits, and proper tool use and care.

“ The table saw safety video is one in a series of videos that have been translated to Spanish to help users safely use and maintain their power tools,” said Susan Orenga, Power Tool Institute. “ We encourage the safe use of power tools, and offer Spanish translations to ensure a greater number of power tool users are reached through this medium.”

Before operating a power tool, always review the instruction manual and heed advice from the experts at the Power Tool Institute, a leading voice on power tool safety issues and standards for the industry.

About Power Tool Institute

The Power Tool Institute is the leading organization for power tool safety resources, information, and education. Its members, Stanley Black and Decker, Bosch, Chervon, Festool, Hilti, Koki Holdings America, Makita, Metabo, Stihl, TTI, and The Toro Company, represent market leading brands of portable and stationary power tools.

For a comprehensive resource of power tool information and safety education, visit www.powertoolinstitute.com. For more information on safe battery selection, use, and disposal, visit TakeChargeOfYourBattery.com.