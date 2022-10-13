Nissan Canada and Waze partner to Bring Back Glow Guards for a Safer Halloween Season

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This October for the third year, Nissan Canada is once again helping to make the road safer for drivers and pedestrians alike with the return of Glow Guards – reflective, self-adhesive stickers that can easily be attached to children’s clothing or Halloween costumes to help make them more visible to drivers. This season, Nissan is also partnering with Waze, the world’s largest community-based traffic and navigation app, to inform drivers of select trick-or-treating zones on Halloween. The goal will be to help deliver a safety message to users to remind them to drive carefully in these zones. When using the Waze app, a banner will pop up when you’re driving near a select trick-or-treat zone1 2.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with Waze to amplify Nissan’s Glow Guards program and to help our community enjoy the festive night, while helping to keep loved ones safer,” said Ken Hearn, Director of Marketing for Nissan Canada Inc. “ We encourage Canadians to visit their local dealership to pick up their own Glow Guards as an extra safety element for their children while they Trick or Treat.”

According to a 2022 survey conducted by Nissan Canada in partnership with the Canada Safety Council, approximately seven in ten drivers feel that safety feature technologies could help them avoid potential accidents. Some reassuring data and a reminder that these can help drivers be safer on the road, especially ahead of Halloween where families might do several stops for trick-or-treating. Nissan features that add to the Glow Guards and Waze programs to enjoy a safer time include:

Blind Spot Warning: This detects vehicles in the blind spot while driving and notifies the driver to their presence. With potentially a lot of traffic for Halloween, this feature can provide an additional warning. 3

Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection: Considering car and pedestrian traffic expected on Halloween, this feature helps monitor the surrounding area in front of the car, helping to avoid or reduce damage caused by collisions. 4

Rear Automatic Braking: While drivers should always check surrounding, this feature helps the driver detect stationary objects when backing up and, if necessary, applies the brakes to help avoid a collision. It cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Drivers should always turn and check the surroundings before driving. 5

Ahead of the Halloween night, Nissan Canada reminds drivers to be vigilant and aware when they're behind the wheel.

Nissan first launched Glow Guards in 2019, successfully reaching hundreds of thousands of Canadians through traditional and digital media channels, exhausting Glow Guard supplies at Nissan dealerships across Canada. To help parents and guardians continue to encourage a safe Halloween experience for their trick-or-treaters, Nissan is thrilled to bring back Glow Guards with added features for 2022.

Glow Guards are now available for pick-up at Nissan dealerships across Canada. Families are invited to visit their local dealership to pick-up free Glow Guards until October 31, 2022.

To find the nearest dealership to you, please visit www.nissan.ca/dealer-locator.html.

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 210 independent Nissan dealerships, including 86 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 124 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 38 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca.

About Waze

Waze is where people and technology meet to solve transportation challenges. It's a platform that empowers communities to contribute road data and edit Waze maps to improve the way we move about the world. Thanks to Wazers everywhere, Waze is able to partner with municipalities and transit authorities to reduce traffic and congestion—leveraging current infrastructure while impacting city planning.

A world with better transportation doesn't have to be in the distant future. By harnessing the power of community to reverse negative trends in transportation, Waze can create a world where traffic is history. For more information, or to download the Waze app, please visit www.waze.com.

1 Users must be using Waze to receive this message.

2 Always give your full attention to driving. Only use features and connected devices when safe and legal to do so. External device not included.

3 The Blind Spot Warning System is not a substitute for proper vehicle lane change procedure. The system will not prevent contact with other vehicles or accidents. It may not detect every vehicle or object around you.

4 Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection is not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See owner’s manual for details.

5 Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should monitor traffic conditions and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See owner’s manual for safety information.