City of St. John’s municipal workers ratify new collective agreement

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1289 in St. John’s have voted in favour of ratifying a new four-year collective agreement at a meeting held Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The new deal includes a wage increase of 11% over four years, a signing bonus, improved sick leave provisions for part-time workers, enhancements to bereavement leave, and guaranteed overtime for scheduled events.

“I’d like to thank our bargaining committee who worked hard on behalf of our members to reach this deal,” says CUPE 1289 President Erin Woodfine. “We look forward to continuing to partner with the City to provide quality community services to residents and businesses.”

CUPE 1289 represents approximately 380 inside municipal workers with the City of St. John’s.

