Collaborative Intelligence Company Selects DTEX InTERCEPT to Protect Technology IP and Prevent Data Loss

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced that a world leader in collaborative intelligence has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to secure sensitive data and software IP from insider threats and prevent data loss via USB devices, email, and SaaS applications.

During the accelerated Proof of Concept with the collaborative intelligence provider, DTEX InTERCEPT proved its rapid time-to-value capabilities in the first week by identifying employees exhibiting behaviors commonly associated with negligent data loss activities. Awareness of these activities created a teachable moment for the evaluation team, allowing them to send a company-wide security training reminder about the risk of USB device usage that resulted in a material decrease in negligent behavior within days. When selecting DTEX InTERCEPT, the collaborative intelligence provider confirmed it was the platform’s privacy-by-design approach to intelligence collection and analytics and its ability to scale without performance impact that allowed them to consolidate Insider Risk Management (IRM), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP) into a single solution.

These innovative IRM, UEBA, and DLP capabilities were a major factor in the organization’s decision to adopt DTEX InTERCEPT. Other key factors included its native integration and ability to deliver human telemetry with signals from the company’s NGAV, next-generation firewall, and cloud security technologies to its SOC and threat intelligence teams via the SIEM.

“The realities of the modern workforce are completely different than they were five years ago,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “The next generation of cyber security and data protection must be centered on the human, not technology and not machine data signals that are empty interpretations of human intent. Our customers continue to impress me with their thoughtful recognition of the workforce as a source of intelligence. We are dedicated to helping these organizations achieve a level of visibility and privacy that will accelerate innovation, strengthen company culture and protect corporate IP.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Endpoint DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

About DTEX Systems

