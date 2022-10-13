Al Rostamani Travel selects Vervotech to drive an enhanced customer booking experience.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Al Rostamani Travel & Holidays (ART), a leading travel services provider in the UAE, has selected Vervotech, an award-winning mapping company, to provide its customers with a unique booking experience through its e-Commerce website (www.alrostamanitravel.ae) and accelerate Al Rostamani Travel's business further.

ART is a wholly owned entity of the reputed AI Rostamani Group, and have been awarded the SUPERBRANDS status for 11 consecutive years since 2010. They are known for their professional expertise and consultations for Corporate and Leisure travelers to and from UAE and the Middle East Region.

Vervotech's solutions are powered by AI and intelligently maps duplicate hotel and room data with 99.999% accuracy. Under the agreement, Al Rostamani Travels will be able to access Vervotech's hotel mapping and room mapping API to eliminate duplicate listings, fill in missing data, and provide users with the latest and most opinionated content.

Bimal Jain, General Manager, Al Rostamani Travel & Holidays, said, "At Al Rostamani Travels, we have built an integrated online booking platform that caters to the ever-changing requirements of travelers, and this new partnership with Vervotech will help us further strengthen our customer booking experience. Verovtech's expertise in mapping solutions makes them an ideal partner of choice for us."

"Vervotech is pleased to be selected as the mapping provider by Al Rostamani Travel and Holidays, and we are confident to deliver innovative technology solutions that will enhance the company's position in the Middle East region," said Vinod Singh, Commercial Director – Middle East, Vervotech.

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech, a travel technology company, was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs with the vision to organize global accommodation data with 100% accuracy by leveraging the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence). Vervotech provides one of the most comprehensive travel data management solutions in the travel industry, which includes hotel mapping, room mapping, and hotel-curated content.

About Al Rostamani Travel and Holidays:

Established in 1979, Al Rostamani Travels (ART) has been a leading travel provider in the UAE for more than 40 years, catering to the high-quality travel needs of a delighted and expansive customer base. They provide services including Corporate Travel, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), and their Leisure division offers a wide range of holiday packages.