Kinaxis Partners with Google Cloud to Scale Global Supply Chain Management and Concurrent Planning

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to make the market’s leading supply chain management solution, Kinaxis RapidResponse®, available on Google Cloud.

RapidResponse is the only platform capable of delivering true concurrent planning, which enables the real-time transparency organizations need to make sound business decisions around their supply chain plans and execution. Both Kinaxis and Google Cloud recognize there’s also a growing shift amongst businesses to consider environmental, social and governance factors during decision-making, and the two companies share a vision around the role supply chains play toward a more sustainable future for all.

“Today’s leaders are seeking resilient, sustainable supply chain solutions to power their business,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “We believe the cloud can play a fundamental role in accelerating this progress, which is why we’re proud to partner with Kinaxis and provide companies with the technologies they need to make smarter use of the earth’s resources.”

RapidResponse supports key business processes such as demand and supply planning, integrated business planning, sales and operations planning (S&OP) and inventory management, and delivers end-to-end transparency with its control tower capabilities. Concurrent planning breaks down organizational silos, unifies disparate data under a single all-inclusive data model, and codifies business-wide trust through the continuous alignment of everyone and everything across a company’s end-to-end supply chain.

Kinaxis is an eight-time Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader1, and is positioned furthest on the Vision axis in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. Kinaxis serves top-tier customers around the world in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences, and retail industries, including Toyota, Unilever, Schneider Electric, Santen, and more.

“As we continue to see unprecedented demand for our solutions, the market wants Kinaxis to be able to quickly and seamlessly deliver RapidResponse from anywhere in the world. This partnership with Google Cloud will further help us scale our capabilities in achieving that goal,” said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “By combining RapidResponse and our unique technique of concurrent planning with the scale, flexibility, and environmental efficiency of Google Cloud, we will be able to jointly empower companies with the supply chain agility and resilience they need to make decisions that positively impact people and the planet, including during times of massive disruption, as we’re currently experiencing.”

This partnership expands Kinaxis’ multi-cloud approach, which enables the deployment of RapidResponse and its suite of connected applications either on a Kinaxis-hosted and supported private cloud, or a public cloud, such as Google Cloud.

