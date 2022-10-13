M. Holland Company Collaborates with LyondellBasell to Distribute Purell Medical-Grade Resins

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, announced that it will distribute the LyondellBasell Purell resin line. This strategic distribution agreement will boost medical packaging manufacturers’ access to medical-grade resins and help ensure regulatory confidence for OEMs.

The LyondellBasell Purell line is one of the most trusted and recognized resins in the healthcare market. Produced in Illinois, the line offers regionalized supply chain security for medical packaging manufacturers and OEMs amid rapidly evolving global disruption and shortages. The Purell technical performance includes protection against most chemicals, excellent organoleptic properties, and a full range of stiffness and mechanical resistance. The line’s legacy for quality and technical performance makes it ideal for medical films, blow-fill-seal (BFS) applications such as ampules, IV bottles, and parenteral packaging, as well as other healthcare applications requiring medical-grade polymers.

“This is an exciting time to be in healthcare manufacturing,” said Josh Blackmore, global healthcare manager at M. Holland. “Medical regulations are changing, demands are increasing, and opportunities for innovation continue to arise. We have trust built from our long-standing relationship with LyondellBasell and are eager to offer Purell products to our clients and help them create safe medical devices and packaging.”

“Demand in healthcare continues to grow amid global supply chain disruptions, evolving industry and regulatory requirements, and residual healthcare system strain caused by COVID-19,” said Palmer Giddings, vice president of Polyolefins Americas at LyondellBasell. “Through M. Holland’s distribution network, our Purell products will deliver a readily available and necessary solution to healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers.”

The U.S.-based Purell resin line is now included on M. Holland’s comprehensive Healthcare Packaging line card. The company also provides clients with access to dedicated engineers and specialists who provide guidance on technical resin selection to meet regulatory and mechanical requirements.

For more information on M. Holland’s Healthcare market and line card, please visit www.mholland.com/our-markets/healthcare.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company’s heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

ABOUT LYONDELLBASELL

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company’s products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.