SkyHive Joins Responsible Artificial Intelligence Institute

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyHive®, the first company to map and sequence the global labor market in real-time, provide workforce intelligence, and guide the rapid reskilling of workers and communities around the world, today announced it has joined the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Institute (RAII), an independent non-profit organization creating governance standards and certifications for AI systems and scalable solutions for practitioners.

“ We are pleased to welcome SkyHive into RAII as our newest member,” said Ashley Casovan, Executive Director of RAII. “ SkyHive uses business as a force for good, so it’s only natural that the company has implemented ethical AI principles from day one. It has gained recognition from OECD and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence and has established itself as a clear pioneer of purpose-driven and socially beneficial AI.”

RAII partners with organizations across public and private sectors, including corporations, NGOs, academic institutions, and government entities, to ensure that adopted and created AI systems are compliant, cost-effective, and built on recognized global best practices. Regulators leverage RAII’s conformity assessments for compliance and alignment with their own regulatory approaches. RAII also provides value-add offerings for members, including readiness assessments, policy and governance guidance, regulatory and compliance tracking, and regular convening events and working groups for AI subject matter experts.

“ Partnering with RAII is a logical step forward as we continue to create ethical and bias-free AI solutions with tremendous power and potential for improving economies and societies around the world,” said Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. “ The RAII Certification provides universal guardrails for safety and compliance, ensuring that affiliated systems have been designed, built, and deployed in line with OECD’s Principles on Artificial Intelligence. We look forward to building a responsible AI future together.”

The partnership continues SkyHive’s AI innovation and product development efforts. In August, the company received a patent for “ Job Description Generation Based on Machine Learning” from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The following month, SkyHive launched SkyHive Answers™, the world’s first search engine for human capital management, and SkyHive Job Architecture, a SaaS tool automating the creation, editing, and management of job models, descriptions, and postings within existing systems of record.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and software provider of global workforce intelligence technology, optimizing labor market efficiencies in real-time for companies, communities, and national economies. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications and platforms to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® has been recognized by the World Economic Forum and Forbes for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

About RAII

Responsible AI Institute (RAII) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on advancing responsible AI from principles to practice through community-driven, independent AI assessments and certifications. RAI tools have been among the first to demonstrate how to expand opportunities with AI while minimizing harm to people and the planet.