Lee® Kicks Off Second Annual “LeeOriginals” Brand Equity Campaign

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lee®, the iconic American denim and apparel brand, has launched their 2022 campaign under the LeeOriginals platform. Produced in collaboration with preeminent photographer and creative director Mark Seliger, the campaign [#leeoriginals] continues to reaffirm the 130-year-old brand as one driven by celebrating the originality in all of us.

Concepted and shot by Seliger and styled by acclaimed costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, this second iteration highlights those moments where Lee helps you to make everyday legendary. Inspired by those who don’t just stand the test of time, but define it, the campaign is set to a new Sam Tinnesz song aptly entitled “New Wave.” These scenes capture Lee’s celebration of individuals who approach small and big moments of their lives with one part boldness, two parts optimism.

“This campaign embraces those moments where denim and self-expression merge,” said Mark Seliger, photographer and campaign creative director. “Casting was important – I wanted multi-faceted individuals who may be well known but feel very familiar and real. We created a storyline for each character and gave them the space to put their stamp on the film, and incorporated their personalities by using some of their own personal items. The result showcases that as they wear Lee they remain true to themselves and original.”

“We love a great story and this season’s cast of Originals has plenty of tales to tell,” said Brigid Stevens, VP Global Brand Marketing, Lee. “Tai Verdes started working at a mobile phone retailer and now is performing on stages around the nation; Yuka Mannami was discovered as a model while working as a nurse and now walks runways around the globe. These are just a couple examples of how our cast has carved their own path and done the unexpected.”

In addion to Verdes and Mannami, the fresh ensemble of models, actors and performers includes: actor Deaken Bluman, body positivity model and singer Natalie Nootenboom, dancer Vinson Fraley, artist Mell, and activist and snowboarder Cherokee Jack.

The digital component of the campaign was placed by Lee’s media agency, Tinuiti, and launched on Lee’s social media channels on TikTok, Meta and SnapChat as well as streaming video via OTT, and on YouTube and Twitch. A curated out-of-home (OOH) experience in collaboration with creative agency Noble People will target specific creative neighborhoods in New York City including SoHo, Meatpacking and Bushwick, as well as select locations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.lee.com.

About Lee

Lee, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee's collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee and backed by nearly 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee's movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit lee.com.