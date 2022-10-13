GoodRx and Biogen Collaborate to Help Enhance Enrollment Experience for Providers Who Have Chosen to Start Multiple Sclerosis Patients on VUMERITY®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced a collaboration with Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) that aims to improve the patient and healthcare provider (HCP) experience when initiating a new specialty therapy. HCPs who have decided to start patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) on VUMERITY® (diroximel fumarate) may now find the enrollment form and submit to the specialty hub through Provider Mode. Announced today, GoodRx’s Provider Mode is a new experience built specifically for HCPs to help them access solutions for the medications they prescribe.

MS affects more than one million people in the United States. Starting patients on specialty therapies to treat conditions such as MS can be an arduous process for HCPs in terms of paperwork and for the patients themselves, who can at times wait up to three weeks for a prescription to be filled. This new, digital enrollment in Provider Mode aims to expedite time to treatment initiation and significantly reduce the risk of documentation errors, which frequently occur when using traditional manual methods, including fax.

“One of the most important things we can do to improve the quality of healthcare today is to help providers find faster and easier ways to connect patients with the right drugs and treatments,” said Bansi Nagji, President of Healthcare at GoodRx. “We are proud to work with medical professionals to help patients with relapsing MS get the therapy they need more efficiently. This exciting integration with Biogen is just the start of the great work to come as we expand our offerings for providers.”

Built by GoodRx’s own team of medical professionals along with external healthcare provider focus groups, Provider Mode offers a redesigned workflow and a faster, more customized experience to help providers and office staff find the information they need in the moment. Since it started rolling out last December, it has seen an almost 90% opt-in rate from providers. Biogen is the first pharmaceutical manufacturer to utilize this feature in Provider Mode, allowing HCPs to send enrollment information directly to the specialty hub.

“We are proud to collaborate with GoodRx, a company that aligns with our commitment to help healthcare providers spend more of their time where it matters most – with their patients,” said Alisha A. Alaimo, President of Biogen's U.S. Organization.

About VUMERITY® (diroximel fumarate)

VUMERITY is an oral fumarate with a distinct chemical structure from TECFIDERA® (dimethyl fumarate), approved in the U.S. for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease. Once in the body, VUMERITY rapidly converts to monomethyl fumarate, the same active metabolite of dimethyl fumarate. VUMERITY is approved in more than 30 countries, and more than 20,000 patients have been treated with it, representing more than 15,000 patient-years of exposure across clinical trial use and patients prescribed VUMERITY.[i]

VUMERITY is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to diroximel fumarate, dimethyl fumarate or to any of the excipients of VUMERITY; and in patients taking dimethyl fumarate. Serious side effects for VUMERITY are based on data from dimethyl fumarate (which has the same active metabolite as VUMERITY) and include anaphylaxis and angioedema, progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, which is a rare opportunistic viral infection of the brain that has been associated with death or severe disability, a decrease in mean lymphocyte counts during the first year of treatment, herpes zoster and other serious infections, liver injury and flushing. The most common adverse events, obtained using data from dimethyl fumarate (which has the same active metabolite as VUMERITY), were flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.

Please click here for Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information for VUMERITY in the U.S.

[i] Combined post-marketing data based on prescriptions and clinical trials exposure to VUMERITY as of December 31, 2021