Good Works II Acquisition Corp. and Direct Biologics, LLC Announce a Definitive Agreement for a Business Combination

HOUSTON & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GWII) (“Good Works II”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and Direct Biologics, LLC (“Direct Biologics”), a late-stage biotechnology company, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement that, upon the satisfaction of all closing conditions, will result in Direct Biologics becoming a publicly traded company. Upon transaction close, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2023, the combined company will be named Direct Biologics, Inc. and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Cary Grossman, Chief Executive Officer of Good Works II, commented, “We formed Good Works II with the objective of partnering with an innovative private company that would benefit from our cash resources and public listing, while holding strong potential to deliver long-term returns for our shareholders. We believe Direct Biologics has all of these qualities with its proprietary extracellular vesicle technology platform designed to treat numerous conditions that involve inflammation or require tissue repair. Moreover, we believe the late stage clinical development and the clinical experience with the product candidate reduce the risk to our shareholders. In addition, we have confidence in the Direct Biologics management team to execute their strategy and advance its product candidate to clinical use with the goal of having a positive impact on human health.”

Direct Biologics is using its proprietary extracellular vesicle (“EV”) platform technology designed to harness the power of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (“bmMSC”) to develop cell-free therapeutic candidates. Its product candidate, ExoFlo™, is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for treating moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) in hospitalized adults with severe-to-critical COVID-19 (the “EXTINGuish COVID-19 trial”). ExoFlo received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (“RMAT”) designation for the treatment of severe or critical COVID-19 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). RMAT designation is designed to facilitate efficient development and expedite the review of promising regenerative medical products in the U.S. with preliminary clinical evidence indicating the potential to address an unmet medical need for a serious life-threatening disease or condition. ExoFlo is the first EV drug candidate to receive RMAT designation and enter into a Phase 3 clinical trial.

The EXTINGuish COVID-19 trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial investigating the infusion of ExoFlo in up to 610 adults. The primary efficacy endpoints include all-cause mortality at Day 60. The trial includes an interim efficacy analysis based on 50% enrollment, with potential to submit a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) or request Emergency Use Authorization should statistical significance be reached.

“We are excited to reach this milestone so soon after announcing the signing of a letter of intent with Good Works II. We believe a public listing enhances our ability to leverage our promising EV platform technology to develop cell-free therapeutic candidates,” said Mark Adams, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Biologics. “We are focused on advancing the clinical development of our product candidate ExoFlo for the treatment of ARDS in hospitalized adults with severe-to-critical COVID-19. This is the first of a broad range of opportunities for ExoFlo in other indications involving inflammation and tissue repair. We look forward to initiating several clinical trials over the coming six months.”

Transaction Overview

As a condition to closing the transaction, there is a minimum cash condition of at least $75.0 million in net cash. Direct Biologics is also conducting a private placement of up to $100 million. IB Investments I LLC, an affiliate of the placement agent and the sponsor of Good Works II, has invested $5.0 million in the private placement. As well as the money raised in the private placement, the combined company will also retain the cash in the Good Works II trust account.

On October 11, 2022, Good Works II held a shareholder vote to amend its amended and restated certificate of incorporation and extended the date by which Good Works II must consummate a business combination from October 14, 2022 to April 14, 2023 (the “Extension Meeting”). At the Extension Meeting, Good Works II shareholders approved the amendment and the extension.

If the proposed transaction with Direct Biologics is consummated, cash from the transaction, net of transaction fees, is intended to be used to fund clinical trials and provide working capital for commercializing ExoFlo, if approved.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and the investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Good Works II with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Direct Biologics. IB Capital LLC (“IBC”) is serving as placement agent for the private placement and an affiliate of IBC, I-B Good Works 2, LLC, is the sponsor of Good Works II. I-Bankers Securities, Inc., an affiliate of both IBC and the sponsor of Good Works II, acted as the sole book-running manager and the representative of the underwriters for the initial public offering of Good Works II.

ArentFox Schiff LLP is acting as legal counsel to Good Works II. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to Direct Biologics. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is acting as legal counsel to IBC.

About Direct Biologics

Direct Biologics is an innovative, cGMP manufacturer of regenerative biologic products. The company's flagship product, ExoFlo™, is a therapeutic candidate in late-stage development, created using the company’s proprietary EV platform technology. This platform is designed to produce a new class of transformative medicines for many difficult to treat diseases by leveraging the anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and regenerative properties of bmMSC-derived extracellular vesicles. ExoFlo is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized adults with severe-to-critical COVID-19 associated moderate-to-severe ARDS, as well as an FDA-authorized Expanded Access Protocol for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 associated moderate-to-severe ARDS. Direct Biologics intends to pursue additional clinical applications of ExoFlo. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Direct Biologics also has an R&D facility at the Center for Novel Therapeutics on the campus of University of California, Davis and an operations and order-fulfillment center in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit www.directbiologics.com.

About Good Works II Acquisition Corp.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Good Works II may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry it chooses. As was the case with Good Works Acquisition Corp., its founders have donated 800,000 shares of its founders stock to not-for-profit organizations to further its “Good Works” purpose.

