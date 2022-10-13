Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems.

Analog Devices’ family of phased array platforms are used to accelerate customers' beamforming developments by providing a total solution that can then be tested and calibrated with Keysight phased array test solutions. This collaboration brings together the entire ecosystem by aiming to provide a total design, test, and calibration solution. Phased array antennas are the enablers of next-generation wireless communication applications as well as signal intelligence and earth observation applications.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Analog Devices to bring innovative phased array technology to a wide variety of new customers and their use cases,” said Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group. “Keysight’s state-of-the-art measurement solutions have transformed phased array test times from minutes down to seconds. Working closely with Analog Devices, we have demonstrated a 70 times faster measurement speed while maintaining excellent accuracy. Bringing together the beamforming advances of Analog Devices and measurement innovation from Keysight, our customers will now have the opportunity for a complete, end-to-end solution for phased arrays which will accelerate time to market and deliver exceptional performance.”

“Our customers are demanding more than just a beamforming IC, but rather a total system level solution with the test and calibration of the array. By utilizing ADI’s system platforms, the collaboration between ADI and Keysight intends to help accelerate the adoption of phased array platforms for higher data rate communications and sensing solutions,” noted Bryan Goldstein, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Analog Devices.

Access the developer’s kit here: https://www.analog.com/en/design-center/evaluation-hardware-and-software/evaluation-boards-kits/x-band-development-platform.html

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at http://www.keysight.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit https://www.analog.com.

