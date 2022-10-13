Wealth Enhancement Group Selects CAIS to Expand its Alternative Investment Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, today announced its selection by Wealth Enhancement Group, one of the largest national independent wealth management aggregators with over $57.7 billion in total client assets, to provide a customized platform solution for the firm’s burgeoning network of advisors.

The partnership between Wealth Enhancement Group and CAIS integrates a customized version of CAIS’ platform into the firm’s existing network of independent advisors. CAIS will provide access to an evolving menu of alternative investment funds and products, as well as educational resources, end-to-end digitized transaction processing, and third-party reporting integrations, creating a seamless pre-trade, trade, and post-trade investing experience.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with a firm that is committed to meeting the unique needs of the independent wealth management community,” said Jeff Dekko, CEO at Wealth Enhancement Group. “ CAIS will deliver a centralized platform solution that offers digitized investment selection, transaction processing and integrated reporting, creating a seamless alternative investing experience for our advisors and their clients.”

Wealth Enhancement Group’s more than 360 advisors will receive access to a specialty tailored menu of diversified investment products across asset classes, including private equity, private real estate, private credit, venture capital, hedge funds, and structured solutions. CAIS will also assist Wealth Enhancement Group in adding their own sourced third-party funds to the platform for centralized monitoring, transacting, and reporting, as well as the launch of proprietary feeder funds and multi-manager funds.

“ With the addition of Wealth Enhancement Group, CAIS remains dedicated to empowering the nation’s leading RIA aggregators including Mariner Wealth Advisors, Focus Financial Partners, and Advisor Group,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO at CAIS. “ As multiple factors fuel uncertainty throughout public markets, the need to equip independent advisors with access to quality alternative investments has never been greater.”

With 69% of financial professionals citing a lack of educational resources as a barrier to private markets investing, Wealth Enhancement Group will also benefit from CAIS IQ, a proprietary alternative investment education platform that helps advisors learn faster and retain information longer. CAIS IQ also allows home office professionals to monitor financial advisors’ learning progress across foundational, asset-class themed and fund-specific courses, some of which are available for CE credits.

Dekko is one of many wealth management leaders speaking at the inaugural CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, a three-day thought leadership event taking place October 17-19 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. To view the agenda and apply to join us, click here.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which makes investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 6,600+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2.5T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $18B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Now serving more than 45,500 households, the company has over 75 offices nationwide and is expanding rapidly through organic growth and acquisitions. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $54.4 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets, as of August 31, 2022. Scroggins Wealth Management had over $370 million in client assets as of June 2022, of which $100 million are brokerage assets held at LPL Financial. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Scroggins Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $57.7 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.