CORRECTING and REPLACING GetintheLoop Partners With Thryv to Present #TheGreatGiveback for Small Business Week in Canada

GETINTHELOOP PARTNERS WITH THRYV TO PRESENT #THEGREATGIVEBACK FOR SMALL BUSINESS WEEK IN CANADA

GetintheLoop spearheads American software and marketing company Thryv’s launch into Canada, hosting five days of giveaways, contests, and pop-up events to give back to small businesses.

GetintheLoop, the largest shop-local network in Canada, is now partnered with Thryv Holdings, Inc. as the American company makes their debut in the Canadian market of SMBs.

#TheGreatGiveback is a 5-day campaign to celebrate the welcome of Thryv into Canada. Over the course of Small Business Week from October 17th to 21st, 2022, Thryv and GetintheLoop will host giveaways, contests, and pop-up events to show that local businesses are still standing and stronger than ever. The grand prize of the campaign is The Great Business Makeover: a digital, Canada-wide contest with a $5,000 cash prize towards improving the winner’s business, plus a 1-year subscription to Thryv® and a 1-year subscription to GetintheLoop, a total value of over $10,000. Businesses can enter at https://join.getinthelooplocal.com/great-giveback-2022/.

#TheGreatGiveback campaign also includes pop-up appearances from the #LocalSweepJeep around the GTA from October 19th to 21st. The co-branded Jeep will be buying $1,000 of product at each local business it visits and giving it away to nearby consumers in an effort to boost each business’ presence. At each pop-up location, consumers will also have the chance to enter exclusive contests through the GetintheLoop app.

Newly on the ground in Canada, Thryv aims to simplify business operations and increase profitability for more than 1.5 million SMBs in Canada. Through GetintheLoop’s celebrated relationships with chambers of commerce across the country and over 6,500 business partners, it’s a strategic partnership that utilises GetintheLoop’s reputation as a vehicle for introduction and networking.

“ We’re very excited about this partnership and its many benefits to both organizations and, most importantly, local businesses,” said Matt Crowell, Founder and CEO of GetintheLoop.“ Together, we immediately increase the value we can bring to local businesses across Canada and create extensive growth opportunities for our organization.”

“ Thryv is looking forward to supporting small businesses in Canada,” said Marie-Michèle Caron, president of International Markets for Thryv. “ Our partnership with GetintheLoop is the jumping off point to educating Canadian SMBs how using a SaaS cloud-based operations tool can be both a financial and time efficiency. GetintheLoop’s understanding of the region’s SMB owners’ needs will be invaluable and owners’ familiarity with GetintheLoop makes this a perfect collaboration.”

Thryv will also be offering free demos of their platform to businesses over the 5-day campaign. #TheGreatGiveback invests directly into local businesses throughout the GTA and across Canada, and both Thryv and GetintheLoop are eager to kick off the campaign.

About GetintheLoop

GetintheLoop is a digital shop-local community that makes it easy to explore businesses, discover offers, redeem rewards, and support local all from your phone. The platform is easy-to-use, letting businesses cover all angles of their digital marketing without being or needing a marketing expert. In addition to being a digital marketing platform that businesses can subscribe to, GetintheLoop offers a franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs to adopt a GetintheLoop market and earn recurring revenue. For more information, visit getintheloop.ca.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.