Vaultree Launches Preview of Fully Homomorphic and Searchable Cloud Encryption Solution via Google’s AlloyDB

CORK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vaultree today announced the release of its Data-in-Use Encryption for Google’s AlloyDB - available now for preview trial. As a launch partner with Google’s AlloyDB, the offering pairs the world's first fully functional Encryption-in-use solution powered by Vaultree with Google’s AlloyDB for PostgreSQL. Users will now be able to trial running Vaultree’s fully homomorphic and searchable encryption technology in the cloud, representing a breakthrough in encryption standards to enable next generation encryption and data protection.

“As the first Encryption-in-use solution vendor to offer a trial of a fully functional and sub-linear Fully Homomorphic (FHE) and Searchable Encryption (SE) solution in the cloud, we are showing the way to a new era of cloud-based data protection by designing and offering user-friendly encryption technologies that protect against the threats of today and tomorrow,” said Ryan Lasmaili, CEO and co-founder of Vaultree. Vaultree has pushed through encryption technology breakthroughs such as making FHE and SE usable on standard purpose hardware, as well as allowing for full integration into enterprises’ existing tech stacks and live production database technologies. “Plaintext data leaks should be a problem of the past, and Vaultree’s software development kit (SDK) is the first of its kind with a mission to eliminate the threat of plaintext data being exposed. Vaultree enables endless encrypted opportunities by turning encryption into a business enabler. This solution enables enterprises to develop products that utilize encrypted data, with the ability to query, compute, analyze or share encrypted data cross-border with third parties without the need to decrypt data, pioneering a universe of possibilities in a true zero trust environment.”

Vaultree and Google's AlloyDB for PostgreSQL allow customers to choose what to encrypt, and manage their own keys with zero learning curve or changes to the existing query languages, data structure, architecture, network topology, or policies and/or permissions. This is all accomplished with minimal performance loss in the cloud.

Vaultree’s in-stealth unprecedented development and innovation is targeted to meet customers' data protection needs and legal requirements with unparalleled performance and simplicity, while expanding the depth and capacity of Vaultree’s solution, offering a wider array of possibilities to reach new industries and markets. AlloyDB combines the best of Google with one of the most popular open-source database engines, PostgreSQL, for superior performance, scale, and availability. With this preview, Vaultree is enabling Google's AlloyDB customers to take a look into a reliable, fast and seamless integration of the most advanced encryption product on the market.

With the industry status quo of traditional encryption, enterprises cannot search, process or analyze encrypted data. While the industry is beginning to see emerging privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) offering similar functionalities in FHE or SE, these emerging solutions come with major limitations for enterprises. Drawbacks include slow and unscalable performance as well as significant changes and IT complexity required to update the data, databases and applications — which in turn makes adoption difficult, slow and costly. Vaultree transparently eliminates these obstacles.

“Breaches or leaks will continue happening, no matter how many tools are in the first line of defense, but the second line of defense – encryption – has been neglected for decades because data still has to be decrypted in order to be worked with. The only way forward is an always-encrypted approach,” said Tilo Weigandt, COO and co-founder of Vaultree. “To date, missing usability and performance has limited the adoption of encryption-in-use solutions, but Vaultree made it possible and took one step further: taking it into Google’s AlloyDB.”

About Vaultree

Vaultree's Encryption-in-use enables businesses of all sizes to process (search and compute) fully end-to-end encrypted data without the need to decrypt. Easy to use and integrate, Vaultree delivers peak performance without compromising security, neutralizing the weak spots of traditional encryption or other Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) based solutions.