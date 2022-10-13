Gillette celebrates fifth year with the Gillette Gaming Alliance -- an all-star team of streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gillette is building out two new playable versions of the “Gillette Face-off” map – a futuristic lab and a mineshaft – each featuring action-packed, no-build gameplay and boasting various Gillette product.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gillette, the world’s leading expert in men’s grooming and a pioneer in gaming and esports, announced today the return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance -- an all-star team of streamers selected to represent the brand and create content for audiences worldwide. Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Gillette Gaming Alliance reinforces the brand’s commitment to the gaming community, and levels up its presence by identifying new and exciting ways for fans to engage. The Alliance continues to be the longest-running gaming program for the brand, packed with 13 streamers representing 8 different countries.

Comprised of both familiar faces and new members, the Gillette Gaming Alliance now includes superstar streamers: TypicalGamer (North America), Mongraal (UK), Jolavanille (France), Nikof (France), Papaplatte (Germany), Rumathra (Germany), Pizfn (Italy), Xiuder (Italy), Vicens (Spain), Agustin (Spain), Nobru (Brazil), Elded (Mexico) and Juansguarnizo (Mexico).

Throughout the year-long program, members will create custom livestream content for both Twitch and YouTube, while sharing details of their own personal grooming routines and product recommendations, including Gillette’s newest innovations, such as GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and King C. Gillette. Streamers will host solo and squad streams, where they come together to battle it out in some of the most popular and recognized games, such as Fortnite.

“We’ve hit a milestone moment with the Gillette Gaming Alliance’s fifth anniversary, and we are excited to see this fantastic program continue to grow and evolve alongside the diverse, fast-paced gaming community,” said Daniel Ordonez, Gillette Global Brand Franchise Leader. “Our years-long work in the gaming space provides a critical connection to our younger consumers. We’re as committed as ever to making it an experience with the Gillette brand that fans love to see come back year after year.”

Gillette Fortnite maps and mini games are also back and better than ever before, following the success of last year's Gillette Bed Battles map which amassed half a million unique players in the first few months. Gillette is building out two new playable versions of the “Gillette Face-off” map – a futuristic lab and a mineshaft – each featuring action-packed, no-build gameplay and boasting various Gillette product. A third custom created Fortnite experience will be introduced for the Gillette Cup gaming tournament, which will return for its second year and kick off in 2023.

“I’m proud to be a part of the epic Gillette Gaming Alliance roster,” shared pro-gamer Andre Rebelo, also known as TypicalGamer. “I get to do what I love and engage with new gamers from around the world, while supporting a household name like Gillette. It’s important to look and feel fresh while streaming all day, so I’m excited to share how I get ready with my followers. Keep an eye on my channels for the latest updates.”

Livestreams with the 13 members of the Gillette Gaming Alliance roster begin this month and will continue through June 2023. Consumers and fans can look out for even more to come next year, including new ways to engage with their favorite streamers, the opportunity to win cool prizes and even the chance to join a squad stream.

*This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

