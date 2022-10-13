QVC is the New Presenting Partner of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and QVC® – a world leader in video commerce (“vCommerce”) across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms – today announced QVC as the new presenting partner of the Christmas Spectacular, America’s most beloved holiday production. The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, opens November 18, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.

“ We are thrilled to welcome QVC into the MSG Entertainment family as the new presenting partner of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes,” said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions for MSG Entertainment, the parent company of the Christmas Spectacular and the Radio City Rockettes. “ This powerful partnership unites two dynamic, ever-evolving brands – the Christmas Spectacular and QVC – both leaders in their respective industries, especially during the holiday season. Through this partnership, QVC will have immense exposure to the approximately one million people who make the Christmas Spectacular part of their holiday tradition every year, as well as the millions of Rockettes fans worldwide on social media.”

“ The Radio City Rockettes have been creating holiday magic for years, and we’re honored to join their holiday tradition,” said Annette Dunleavy, Vice President of Brand Strategy for QVC. “ Through this partnership, we will bring our QVC customers unique access to the Rockettes, including behind-the-scenes original content and curated products and experiences. Our vCommerce platforms offer brands like the Rockettes unmatched opportunities to reach and build relationships with millions of shoppers across millions of devices. Like QVC, the Rockettes inspire and delight millions of fans worldwide, and together, we will make this the most wonderful time of the year.”

As the presenting partner of the Christmas Spectacular, QVC will feature a curated collection of products hand-selected by the Rockettes including beauty, jewelry, apparel, accessories and more, which will be available through the holiday season on QVC.com. In addition, the Rockettes will perform one of their iconic numbers and appear live from Radio City during QVC’s annual live shopping “Nonstop Holiday Party” weekend on November 5-6.

Additionally, QVC is included in the Christmas Spectacular title and logo, and will be featured on the Radio City Music Hall marquee, the official Radio City Rockettes social channels and the Rockettes’ email communications. QVC will also have a presence inside Radio City Music Hall, including onsite signage, holiday décor and billboard inclusion in the production’s fan-favorite “New York at Christmas” Times Square scene. Additional partnership elements include ticket offers, sweepstakes and unique holiday content experiences offered on the QVC platforms.

The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. A staple of the holidays in New York City, the show stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired worldwide for their talent, unity and athleticism, in addition to their iconic style of dance. The awe-inspiring production features intricate choreography and show-stopping numbers that leave audiences with a sense of wonder and amazement. The Rockettes perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production – showcasing more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before.

QVC was a pioneer of live video shopping on TV decades ago and has been innovating this retail model ever since – bringing forth new formats and digital platforms to engage customers in interactive, video-rich shopping experiences. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. QVC also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, website, mobile apps and social pages.

Visit QVC.com for more information about the Rockettes-inspired curated collection and for exclusive ticket offers and original content. Tickets for the 2022 production start at $49 and can be purchased online at www.rockettes.com or at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Radio City Music Hall (1260 6th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets). Service charges apply to internet orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599. Visit www.rockettes.com for more information.

Follow the Radio City Rockettes on social!

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter

Follow QVC on social!

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter

For photo and video assets, please click here. Credit is MSG Entertainment.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 12 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.