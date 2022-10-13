Yahoo and Lowe’s One Roof Media Network Integrate to Power Media Experiences for Top Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo and Lowe’s One Roof Media Network today announced a partnership to power robust off-site media experiences for Lowe’s diverse roster of brand advertisers. Launched in October 2021, Lowe's One Roof Media Network is a retail media service providing an extensive portfolio of omnichannel advertising services designed to put brands at the forefront of the home lifestyle movement.

Through the partnership, Yahoo has integrated its demand-side platform (DSP) and its sustainable identity solution (Yahoo ConnectID) with Lowe’s One Roof Media Network. Yahoo Member Connect, a new suite of solutions purpose-built to power media networks for leading brands is also powering off-site media business for Lowe’s One Roof Media Network –– including digital out-of-home (DOOH) and additional third-party supply available through the Yahoo Exchange.

The move opens new opportunities for retail brands to meaningfully connect with consumers through personalized, omnichannel experiences beyond Lowe’s owned and operated platforms, as well as the ability to drive in-depth campaign measurement and sales attribution.

“ Our Yahoo partnership is emblematic of the 360 partnerships we are intentionally developing at Lowe’s One Roof Media Network,” said Abi Subramanian, Vice President and General Manager, Lowe's One Roof Media Network. “ It fosters unforgettable audience experiences without limits, giving the brands we serve exactly what they need to inspire and engage with their audiences at every stage of their path-to-purchase.”

“ We are excited to partner with Lowe’s One Roof Media Network and bring brands and advertisers more meaningful and omnichannel engagement opportunities throughout the consumer purchase journey,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo. “ As we continue to make significant investments in the media network space, this partnership showcases the value of Yahoo’s unified ad tech stack, first-party data, and identity investments when it comes to powering media networks for leading brands in retail and beyond.”

Delta, a top creator of residential and commercial faucets and other products for kitchens and bathrooms, as well as top home lifestyle brands, including GE Appliances, a Haier company; GE Lighting, a Savant company; and Electrolux, are among the first to benefit from the new partnership between Yahoo and Lowe’s One Roof Media Network.

" As content consumption and digital purchase behavior evolves, we’re always working to engage our consumers, command attention, drive relevance, and increase overall sales," said Rachel Bennett, Omnichannel Retail Marketing Director, Delta. “ Working with Yahoo and Lowe’s One Roof Media Network gives us access to a comprehensive set of tools that takes our campaigns and audience engagement further, including premium digital out-of-home, display, and video.”

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.